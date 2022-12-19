Warzone 2 Loadouts Drop Time: When Do Custom Loadout Planes Fly Over?

Knowing the Warzone 2 loadout drop time is vital for players who want to get their Custom Loadouts as early as possible. With the developer recently changing the time that Custom Loadout planes fly over the map, some players are wondering if the drops are earlier. Here’s the need-to-know info about the Warzone 2.0 loadouts drop time.

When is the Warzone 2 loadout drop time?

The Warzone 2 loadout drop time is during the second circle.

Players looking to secure their Custom Loadout, comprising of their selected weapons, Perks, and equipment, will want to look towards the sky during the second circle.

During a December 2022 update, developer Raven Software changed the loadout drop time to one circle earlier. It previously happened during the third circle, while it now happens in the second circle. This means players can get kitted out significantly earlier than they could pre-patch.

With the Custom Loadout planes flying over earlier, some players may consider waiting for the drops instead of completing Strongholds. It will be interesting to see how this impacts gameplay in the months to come.

For more Warzone 2 guides, here’s the best SP-X 80 loadout for sniping. And here’s how to extract the Chimera assault rifle from DMZ Building 21.