Warzone 2 DMZ Building 21 Keys: How Do You Extract the Chimera Assault Rifle?

If you’re looking for the location Building 21 in Warzone 2 DMZ, you can stop for now. It’s not currently in the game yet. The patch notes for the Season 1 Reloaded update give us a hint that Building 21 keys will be used to access it once it’s in the game. What’s frustrating about this is that one of the ways to get the Chimera Assault Rifle in Warzone 2 is to extract it from Building 21, which isn’t possible yet.

Is there a way to extract the Chimera Assault Rifle from Building 21 in Warzone 2 DMZ?

You’ll need to get Building 21 keys to access the new location in Warzone 2 DMZ. However, it isn’t in the game yet, so you’ll need to wait. Once it’s live, Building 21 will be outside of Al Mazrah. However, it’s unclear whether obtaining the Bldg. 21 keys will unlock a new map or if you’ll have to find the entrance in Al Mazrah each match and load into it that way.

So, since Building 21 isn’t live yet, there’s no way to extract the Chimera assault rifle from there. Fortunately, you can still unlock it in one of two ways:

Get 2 Operator kills with assault rifles in 15 separate matches in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

Purchase it in a store bundle.

There’s sure to be a puzzle to find and unlock Building 21 once it does get added to Warzone 2. So, be prepared to follow some esoteric clues to get there.