Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded Patch Notes

The mid-season update has arrived for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, and the full Season 1 Reloaded patch notes have plenty of changes within. This includes the rumored Rocket League-esque Warzone Cup limited-time mode and an upcoming 2XP weekend.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch notes

Before the patch notes begin, Infinity Ward explained how there will be a double XP weekend starting later today. PS5 and PS4 players get double XP from 10 AM PT today, while other platforms join in the fun from the same time on December 15. The “weekend” runs until 10 Am PT on December 19. There will also be double weapon XP between December 15-19.

As for the changes and upcoming new content, including the Rocket League-esque mode, here are the full patch notes.

Maps

A new take on the fan-favorite 6v6 map Shipment arrives with the launch of Season 01 Reloaded.

From December 21-January 4, celebrate holiday cheer with The Naughty List playlist on a special holiday version of Shipment!

Modes

RAID Episode 1

Call of Duty’s first ever RAID is here in Atomgrad Episode 1. Raid Episodes will be released seasonally and will be an exciting mix of combat and puzzles for 3-person teams to explore.

Over the course of 5 seasons, a new narrative will unfold, beginning where we left off at the end of the Modern Warfare II Campaign. Expect new storylines and old friends.

In order to access the Raid, you must obtain a Raid Assignment, which can be unlocked by completing one of the following:

Complete a specific Daily Challenge either in Multiplayer or Special Ops.

Place within the top 20 in any Warzone 2.0 Battle Royale Playlist.

In DMZ, use the final exfil helicopter with at least $30,000 in Cash.

Once obtained, a Raid Assignment will last for one week. Only one player needs to have an active Raid Assignment in order to access the Raid. However, there is no matchmaking– it’s up to you to build your team.

Raid drops are randomized and completing the Raid multiple times will unlock different rewards, including Veteran mode.

If you are eager to drop into the Raid and looking for some preparation– check out the Special Ops missions for a look at important mechanics, including upgrades to your various Kits.

Warzone Cup Limited Time Mode

This limited-time mode brings two teams of three Operators to the Al Easima Field, home of one of the league rivals to Al Mazrah’s football club. Here, they will have special ATVs with a pulse ability to push a massive football into the other team’s goal. Collect and toss Shock Sticks to stall your opponents or boost through enemy vehicles to ram them out of the way!

The first team to score five goals, or the team with the most goals at the end of the five-minute time limit, wins the match.

Quality of Life Changes

General

The XP tokens menu has been changed to display how much time is left on your XP tokens in the lobby screen.

XP Tokens can now be equipped in the pause menu while in-game.

XP Tokens can no longer be accidentally activated during Double XP events.

Players who join a game in progress will no longer get a loss if their team loses the match.

Attachments now have a tuning icon on them in preview,, indicating which ones can be tuned and which ones cannot.

Finishing Moves now count towards the 30 kills in third person Daily Challenge in Special Ops.

“Stickerbook Challenges” in the After Action Report screen now say “Calling Card Challenge” instead.

Operator bios are no longer cut off part of the way through.

Acquiring a new blueprint will now display a pulsing dot next to the associated weapon in Gunsmith.

Players will no longer seeing a black screen on some platforms when trying to purchase CP.

Various issues with weapon and attachment unlocks and progression have been addressed, including stats display.

Social

Merged Hub & Friends tabs together.

Switched to smaller Player Card widgets for Friends.

Added support for batch/bulk sending of friend requests.

Fixed various bugs impacting the join and/or invite to party features.

Transition to Grid view when scrolling in Friends list.

Showcases

Camera positions on Operators have been adjusted for better positioning with the UI

Adjustments to Filter/Sort

Fixed the Player Browser so it no longer scrolls when it isn’t full.

Fixed an issue with Calling Cards not showing up in a players Showcase after they have set them.

Fixed an issue where players weren’t properly sorting by progression in the Player Browser.

Hides the empty attachments nodes on Weapon Inspection when there are no attachments slotted.

Channels

Adjusted member list states (muted, talking, connected, etc.) to be more clear

Adjusted text message states in game channel to be more clear who they were sent to

Players in member list will now be divided by team in lobbies

Fixed an issue where lobby players were still able to be heard when connected to a custom channel

Added the ability to text chat with “Group” members

Groups

Find or create communities with this new social feature.

Weapons

New Weapons

Chimera With an integrated suppressor and slow, high-energy subsonic .300 BLK rounds, the Chimera is adept at close-quarters combat. Subsonic Ammo hides kill skulls from the enemy team. Unlockable via Weapon Challenge or Store Bundle



Weapon Adjustments

General

Akimbo P890, X12, Basilisk, and .50 GS have received a damage reduction against armored opponents

Fixed an issue causing shotguns to inconsistently display the broken armor hitmarker

Assault Rifles

Kastov-74u Small reduction to close damage; three hits to kill requires at least one chest hit

M13B Blocking underbarrel launcher and shotgun on 7” Bruen B-M20 barrel

Kastov 545 Increase to muzzle velocity Small decrease to hip spread Increase close damage Increase to chest damage multiplier



SMGs

MX9 Increased movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint to fire speed on the 32 round magazine

Vel 46 Reduced hip spread Increased movement speed Increased far damage



Pistols

Basilisk Blocking Basilisk compensators and flash hider on the FTAC ARROW barrel Adding muzzle attachment usage on the FTAC ARROW barrel: LOCKSHOT KT85, SA LEVELER 55, CRONEN DARK KX30

.50 GS Reduced hip spread Increased 1 hit headshot range Increased damage range Increased neck and upper shoulder location damage multipliers Increased bullet velocity Increased damage range on SA LONGSHOT – 50 and SA TYRANT FIFTY barrel



Shotguns

Shotguns can no longer kill fully armored players in one shot

Expedite 12 Shotgun Added guard category: TV CF40 Guard AZ-40 Shotguard AZAROV T15



Melee

Riot Shield Reduced movement speed Reduced melee damage to 3 hit kill Shield movement animation improvement Longer switch time pulling out throwing knife when riot shield is equipped



Launchers

JOKR Missiles no longer land out of bounds when targeting a wall on the edge of a map Improved the thermal readability when aiming in



Vehicles

Reduced collision damage taken by the Heavy Chopper, especially from landing.

Increase health and damage resistance of the UTV.

Increased falling damage to the ATV & UTV.

Added custom turret rotation speed for the APC, Light Tank & Heavy Tank.

Increased damage done by A.I to both LTV versions.

Reduced distance that boats can be piloted when completely out of water

Adjusted vehicle exits to limit chances of not being able to exit on steep slopes

Players will no longer get the “out of bounds” countdown when taking a vehicle from an enemy’s restricted area in Ground War, and driving out of the zone

Fixed an issue where the player would continue to see the countdown if they get into a vehicle just outside the zone

Other Balance Changes

Friendly Player Visibility Friendly player nameplates disappear when an enemy is in the direct path of an ally, to prevent mistaking enemies for allies. In Tier 1 mode, this change only applies to allies behind geo. Allies with line of sight will always show nameplates to prevent friendly fire.



Killstreaks

Players that have been killed in one-life modes with revive capabilities, such as Knock Out, will no longer be marked as an active player when using the Cruise Missile, Chopper Gunner, or Gunship

Care Package Fixed an issue that allowed players to spawn on a position where a care package is occupying, resulting in an immediate death

MGB Fixed an issue that prevented players from calling out the MGB while swimming underwater

Juggernaut The Juggernaut should now correctly switch between their minigun and pistol when entering and exiting water Explosive weapons that stick to the Juggernaut (such as the Semtex, Drill Charge, etc…) should now inflict more damage against it Fixed an issue where Juggernauts sometimes died to a single throwing knife in Tier 1

SAE Fixed an issue that prevented explosions from doing damage to neutral and enemy occupied vehicles

Sentry Gun Fixed an exploit that allowed Sentry Guns to be placed under the map in certain locations



Field Upgrades

Portable Radar Portable Radars can now stick to vehicles



Equipment

Radiation Blocker Now prevents the use of this equipment when performing a number of different actions such as slotting in armor. This should resolve a few issues where players no longer had their weapon, or could not interact with items.

Thermite Grenades Thermites will no longer persist on a player that was stuck, then died, and respawned again.



Attachments

Thermal Optics

Increased range of all optics thermal target identification range

Enemies’ heat signature fades when they are killed

DRESXOM PRIME-90 Improved quality of thermal image for improved target acquisition (including the Basileus Victus XMR blueprint from the Battlepass)

XTEN ANGEL-40 Fixed rangefinder to fit in lens on the GS .50

SZ HoloTerm Increased contrast on optic thermal rendering for improved target acquisition Added thermal toggle feature

THERMO-OPTIC X9 Increased contrast on optic thermal rendering for improved target acquisition



Weapon Customization UI/UX

Graphs

Default weapon attachments graph contribution no longer shows up as modification on stat graphs. Prevents seeing red or green on a default weapon’s stat graph. Fixes miscalculations shown in attachment tuning spider graph. Issue was prominent in sniper weapon optic’s category, Chimera’s barrel category, Bryson 800 stock category, SP-R 208 stock category, SO-14 stock category, and LA-B 330 stock category.



Operators

CDL

LA THIEVES Added accent colors to goggles and straps for enhanced visibility.

NEW YORK SUBLINERS Adjusted accent colors for NYSL branding.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue causing the game client to freeze upon unlocking Sector A15 in the Battle Pass.

Fixed an issue causing reward previews to not appear as intended while navigating the Battle Pass.

Fixed audio cutting off when skidding.

Fixed attacking with fists causing players to lean out of vehicles.

Store

Added 3D models for Operators and Blueprints when previewing Store Bundles.

Audio

Fixed Dolby Atmos data issue where some sounds were not panning to ceiling speakers.

Audio occlusion remains disabled in multiplayer as we investigate continuity issues impacting some players.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch notes

Game Modes

Tier 1

Fixed an issue where the minimap was not always appearing, or staying up, when calling in a UAV or Advanced UAV

Invasion Friendly AI will no longer set off Suppression Mines from the same team



Battle Maps

Fixed player collision issues in Santa Sena

Fixed for various tactical camera exploits

Fixed bullet collision exploits

Core 6v6

Fixed various tactical camera exploits

Fixed for bullet penetration issues across some of the core maps

Fixed a few exploits where players could get to unintended areas

Fixed issues relating to lethal and tactical collision on the environment

Shoot House can once again be played in Private Matches

Special Ops

High Ground – Game will end if player leaves before picking a role if timeout to select a role has occurred

– Game will end if player leaves before picking a role if timeout to select a role has occurred High Ground – Fix to prevent player from leaving chopper gunner physics

– Fix to prevent player from leaving chopper gunner physics Defender Mt. Zaya – Fix for players accessing hidden intel without a key

– Fix for players accessing hidden intel without a key Defender Mt. Zaya – Fixed rare loss of functionality issue that could occur if a player joined on an already matchmaking player

– Fixed rare loss of functionality issue that could occur if a player joined on an already matchmaking player Low Profile – Fix for “run over 10 enemies” daily challenge not tracking properly

– Fix for “run over 10 enemies” daily challenge not tracking properly Added a popup hint for players attempting to reuse an armor box they’ve already used

Fixed issue that caused ammo discrepancies when firing/reloading

Fixed last stand zoom camera to no longer clip through ceilings

Fixed “drop ammo” not functioning for equipped weapon when viewing backpack

CDL Moshpit

CDL Moshpit is now live as of December 1st. Play competitive, 4v4 matches using the same modes, maps, and settings used in the Call of Duty League 2023 ruleset.

Select Weapons, Attachments, Equipment, Perks, Field Upgrades, and Streaks are restricted based on official CDL Competitive rules.

Game Modes and Maps: CDL Search and Destroy Al Bagra Fortress Breenburgh Hotel El Asilo Embassy Mercado Las Almas CDL Hardpoint Al Bagra Fortress Breenburgh Hotel Embassy Mercado Las Almas Zarqwa Hydroelectric CDL Control Al Bagra Fortress Breenburgh Hotel El Asilo



Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch notes

Playlist

Battle Royale

Solos Max Players: 150 Assimilation: Off

Duos Max Players: 150 Assimilation: Refill

Quads Max Players: 152 Assimilation: Refill

Mini Royale Trios Max Players: 54 Assimilation: Refill

Warzone Cup TriosGeneral improvements to lighting and shadows across several major Points of Interest on Al Mazrah Max Players: 6 Assimilation: Off



DMZ

Trios Max Players: 60 Assimilation Setting: Up to 6 Players Per Squad



Map

General improvements to lighting and shadows across several major Points of Interest on Al Mazrah

DMZ

Building 21 New Area Mysterious new keys have arrived in Al Mazrah… but where do they lead? Limited intel on access to the biological laboratory known as Building 21 will take players outside of Al Mazrah and into a hyper-dangerous new area of DMZ.

New Area

Gameplay

Battle Royale Adjustments

Stronghold & Blacksite AI

Increased number of active Strongholds to 5, up from 3

AI combatants Damage per bullet reduced by 26% Number of units per site reduced by 50% Further reductions based on Squad sizes

AI combatant reinforcements Doubled time between waves Number of units per wave reduced by 30%

Black Site AI combatants now have additional Armor Rewards an upgraded version of the Stronghold UAV which will sweep twice as far and about 30% faster



DMZ Adjustments

Cash Values

General changes to valuable items

Changes to cash rewards for Contracts

Container Spawn Rates

Increased Self Revives, Gas Masks, and Field Upgrades in First Aid Kits

Increased Plate Carriers, Backpacks, and Field Upgrades in Weapon Stashes

Decreased electronic components in Computer Towers

Decreased Toothpaste in Medical Cabinets

Decreased number of items found in Black Markets

Plea for Help

Eliminated Players are now able to request help from enemy Players, resulting in them joining the enemy Squad as a new member

XP Tokens

Can now be activated in the main lobby menu

Random Perks

Successfully extracting multiple times in a row will provide Players with random Perks for their next Infil

Medium & Large Backpacks

These now allow for a third Weapon slot

Faction Missions

Made improvements to descriptions for better clarity

Equipment

Bomb Drone

Players with 3 Armor Plates on the outer radius of an explosion will survive but receive critical damage.

Radiation Blocker

Now prevents the use of the equipment when performing a number of different actions such as slotting in Armor Plates.

Perks

Perk Packages

Default Loadouts have been updated.

Quality of Life

Out of Bounds

Time allowed outside of the playable area has been increased to 10 seconds.

Ammunition

When Players drop a Weapon, the respective Ammunition will also drop to the ground. Moving forward, this Ammunition will be automatically looted should other Players with a partial stack of the same Ammunition type walk over it.

Ground Loot

We’ve made improvements to ground loot priority so that interacting with desired items is easier.

Buy Stations

Items purchased via Buy Stations will spawn spread out rather than stacked for easier interaction.

Gulag Elimination Alert

A sound will play to notify the Squad when a member in the Gulag has eliminated an opponent or been eliminated.

Bug Fixes

Fixed various issues that prevented Player nameplates from appearing while spectating.

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Al Mazrah allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from hearing Bomb Drone audio (beeps) at intended distances.

Fixed an issue that caused the Enemy Marking Your Squad progress bar to not fill correctly when being interrogated.

Fixed an issue that caused black, widescreen bars to appear at the top and bottom of the screen.

Fixed an issue that caused Players and AI combatants to not render properly during a match.

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from editing Custom Loadouts while in the Firing Range.

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from pinging a Loadout Drop.

Fixed an issue that caused Players to Redeploy further from their team than intended when a Jailbreak became active.

Fixed an issue that caused Weapons to function incorrectly when dropped and picked up on the Train.

Fixed an issue that caused the Daily Challenges to overlap the Squad window.

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from interacting with Loot Cache while crouched or proned.

Fixed an issue that caused the Circle Closing countdown audio to not play after opening the Tac Map.

Fixed an issue that caused a Black Site Person of Interest to follow Players further from the Black Site than intended.

Fixed an issue that caused Bounty Contract UI to remain on screen after a Player was assimilated.

Fixed an issue that caused the Resupply Perk UI not displaying its progress bars correctly.

Fixed an issue that caused placeholder text to appear instead of Player IDs.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to operate most vehicles while leaning out of the window.

Fixed issues with textures on various destroyed vehicles.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to use a Finishing Move on their own teammate after a Gulag win.

Fixed an issue that caused the screen to flash if a Player attempted to return to the main menu during the victory phase at the end of a match.

Fixed an issue that caused the game client to freeze or remove Players from the match when interacting with Buy Stations.

Fixed an issue that prevented the defuse option from consistently appearing while interacting with Bombs in Strongholds.

Fixed an issue that prevented eliminations from appearing in the Kill Feed.

Fixed an issue that prevented Kill Feed notifications when friendly Players were downed.

Fixed an issue that prevented Players using keyboard and mouse input from pinging elements on the Tac Map.

Fixed an issue that prompted Players to install Single Player Campaign content while attempting to queue for Modes in the Battle Royale Playlist.

Fixed an issue that caused incorrect match placement to appear on screen after a Players Squad is eliminated.

Fixed an issue that caused Players to skip the downed state despite having a Revive Pistol.

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from interacting with end of match options including Spectate, Play Again With Squad, Play Again, and Leave Game.

Fixed an issue that resulted in Contract failure when eliminating the Black Site Person of Interest with a Vehicle, Killstreak, or Bomb Drone.

Fixed an issue that caused Weapon selections to default back to an M4 or P890 while editing Custom Loadouts.

Fixed an issue that caused the game client to crash while navigating Warzone 2.0 Playlist options.

Fixed an issue that caused a performance drop when attempting to navigate the Social menu during a live match.

Fixed an issue that caused placeholder images to appear in the Vehicle Customization menu.

Fixed an issue that caused the engine audio of certain Vehicles to disappear while being driven.

Fixed an issue that caused the screen to flicker during live matches.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to max out Cash while interacting with ground loot.

Fixed an issue that caused Tactical Equipment to not render properly when using the “Strzyga” Gromsko Operator skin.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to avoid drowning by holding a Revive Pistol in hand.

Fixed an issue that allowed a Player to loot multiple Loadouts after completing a Stronghold contract.

Fixed an issue that prevented ATVs from taking fall damage.

Fixed an issue that caused Loadout Drops to provide equipment that did not match the intended Custom Loadout selection.

Fixed various issues that caused performance drops and environmental artifacting while spectating a Squad member.

Fixed an issue that caused performance drops when a Player was eliminated in smoke from a Smoke Grenade.

Fixed an issue that caused Contract Phones to not render properly in close proximity.

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from picking up the Contract Phones on some surfaces.

Fixed an issue that caused visual corruption while using the VLK x4.0 Scope.

Fixed an issue that prevented a Squad’s total cash from updating correctly after Assimilating a Player.

Fixed an issue that caused the HUD to disappear when a Player was eliminated while holding a Precision Airstrike Killstreak.

Fixed various visual issues with elements across Al Mazrah.

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from picking up awarded Stronghold Keys from loot piles upon completing a Stronghold.

Fixed an issue that caused the Infil plane to spawn in the middle of the field and causing Players to receive the Out of Bounds warning while deploying.

Fixed an issue that caused certain items to float in the air after being placed on a vehicle prior to it moving.

Fixed an issue that prevented Battle Royale victories from counting towards Mastery Challenge progress.

Fixed an issue that caused active Players to be incorrectly removed from the match due to inactivity.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to use melee attacks while swapping seats in a vehicle.

Fixed an issue that caused Champion’s Quest HUD elements to disappear during the mission.

Fixed a visual issue with parachutes while using the Akimbo Grip attachments.

Fixed an issue that caused the incorrect information to appear on the distance indicator on the left side of the screen when using a Spotter Scope.

Fixed an issue that prevented spectators from switching between Player View and Helmet Cam while viewing a Player parachuting.

Fixed an issue that caused Safecracker Contract loot to clip into the area around an opened safe.

Fixed an issue that caused the Jailer to stand still and not engage Players after appearing in the Gulag.

Fixed an issue that caused Players to see Loadout Drop icons while in the Gulag.

Fixed an issue that caused a pinged Stronghold to not appear on the minimap.

Fixed an issue that caused a Player’s arm to be stuck in the air after hanging on a ledge and jumping off.

Fixed an issue that caused the Player XP summary to overlap with match placement text after being eliminated.

Fixed an issue that caused Supply Boxes to drop the same loot after a Restock Event.

Fixed an issue that caused a safe from a Safecracker Contract to spawn inside an inactive Stronghold.

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to enter vehicles while uploading data during Intel Contracts.

Fixed an issue that caused the Champion’s Quest bomb objective to spawn underground.

Fixed an issue that caused Loot Card icons to overlap.

Fixed an issue that allowed the turret on the back of the Armored Patrol Boat to damage the boat.

Fixed an issue with missing descriptions for items in the Buy Station.

