Modern Warfare 2 CoDBall World Cup Rocket League Mode Leaked

A leak has revealed there will be a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 CoDBall mode as part of the game’s World Cup celebrations this month. The Rocket League-esque mode will apparently feature three footballer Operators — Neymar Jr, Pogba, and Messi — although their exact role isn’t clear.

What is the Modern Warfare 2 CoDBall World Cup mode?

Set in a football stadium, players will drive ATVs with the aim of hitting the ball into the opposing team’s goal according to the CoDBall mode leak from CODSploitzImgz. While the images and video of the Rocket League-esque mode have since been removed with a DMCA takedown, they were verified by Insider Gaming. Activision is yet to confirm anything about the mode.

The leak did not detail how many players will be on each side, nor whether the mode will have a score limit or time limit. World Cup footballers Neymar Jr, Pogba, and Messi will be featured in some way within the mode. The trio will be arriving during Season 1 with the first arriving on November 21 and the last being released on November 29. The release date of the CoDBall mode is unknown but it is thought it will tie in with the release of the footballer skins.