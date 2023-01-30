Warzone 2 New Resurgence Map Ashika Island Teased

Resurgence mode has long been rumored to be coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 at the start of Season 2, and a brief teaser for a brand new Resurgence map, Ashika Island, has officially been released. The teaser gives very little away aside from a map outline, but we won’t have to wait long for the full reveal.

When will Warzone 2 Ashika Island Resurgence map be revealed?

Enjoy a moment of zen before battle 🌀



Tac map reveal tomorrow. Notis on 💥 #ResurgenceReturns #Warzone2 pic.twitter.com/mYHH3hN7H1 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 30, 2023

Ashika Island will be fully revealed tomorrow, January 31, according to the official teaser. The majority of the teaser features a pinball rolling around in a sand pan, but this cuts away to show off an outline of an island with contours that suggests steep terrain.

The map’s outline leads credence to the rumors of an island map set in Al Mazrah. Previous leaks showed the map with a castle, although those images were swiftly removed. The castle point of interest is believed to be the Castle map from Call of Duty: Vanguard. Whether this is true or not, we’re set to find out all of the details tomorrow.

The Ashika Island map is now expected to be released alongside the delayed Season 2, which will be introduced to the game later in February.