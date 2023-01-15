Warzone 2 Resurgence Map Release Date Rumors

The Warzone 2 Resurgence map release date has been the subject of numerous rumors over the past few months. Multiple leaks point to its arrival, but an exact Resurgence launch window remains elusive. So let’s sort out all the leaks and the rumors, and assess when Resurgence mode may be coming out.

When is Resurgence coming to Warzone 2?

Optimistically, the release date for the Warzone 2 Resurgence map will be February 2, 2023 at the start of Season 2. While there is no official launch time for Season 2, that is the day after the Season 1 countdown will end in the game.

Insider Gaming reports that two anonymous sources have said that a Resurgence map will be coming out as part of Season 2. If this is indeed true, it could be the February 2 date as stated earlier, or perhaps the mid-season Reloaded update for Season 2, which would be March 2.

The Resurgence map is rumored to be the Castle map from Call of Duty: Vanguard that’s based in Okinawa, Japan after it appeared in leaked key art. Another possibility is a map that was taken down on Reddit called “Return”, which features an island in the Al Mazrah that also has castle.

Either way, reliable Call of Duty leaker known as TheGhostofHope on Twitter believes that these official takedowns means that a Resurgence map is indeed real and confirmed.