MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded Release Date and Time

The Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded release date and time have already been scheduled before the second season has even arrived. It is speculated that MW2 and Warzone 2 season 2 is set to appear on February 1, 2023 given the in-game expiration date for the Season 1 Battle Pass. But the mid-season Reloaded update is already on its way. Here’s when to expect the Season 2 Reloaded for both Call of Duty games.

The Season 2 Reloaded release date for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is March 2, 2023, according to a tweet from known insider Tom Henderson who is very reliable when it comes to Call of Duty leaks and info. The release time for this update should be 10 am PT / 1 pm ET based on the Season 1 Reloaded update that was scheduled at the same time.

This means that players will have about a month after the start of Season 2 before its mid-season update drops. The falls in line with the roadmap for the first season, where it took about a month for Season 1 Reloaded (December 14) to release after the Season 1 start date (November 16).

As for what to expect in MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 2, you can anticipate new weapons, maps, and Operators. Not much as been stated officially yet, though there have been datamines reportedly suggesting that the Crossbow will make a return. Hopefully, Activision will release a Season 2 roadmap soon so that players can prepare for it sooner than later.