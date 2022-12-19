Warzone 2 Best SP-X 80 Loadout for Sniping One-shot Kills

Players are looking for the Warzone 2 best SP-X 80 loadout, following the recent balancing patch. The new Warzone meta sees the SP-X 80 as the new best sniper rifle, especially when it’s paired with the right attachments and tunings. For those looking to nail some one-shot kills and headshots, here is the best SP-X 80 loadout for Warzone 2.0.

Best SP-X 80 loadout for Warzone 2 sniping

Muzzle: NIL Sound 90 (Tuned towards Bullet Velocity.)

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Ammunition: .300 High Velocity (Tuned towards Bullet Velocity.)

Stock: Max DMR Precision (Tuned towards Aiming Idle Stability.)

Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip (Tuned towards Aiming Idle Stability.)

In addition to its formidable power, the main draw of the SP-X 80 is its bullet velocity, which can be further enhanced by the tuning recommendations suggested above. There’s also a bias toward Aiming Idle Stability, which makes it easy to acquire targets without players needing to hold their breath.

The boost in velocity makes the SP-X 80 the best sniper rifle in Warzone 2 across all distances, which is ideal for the massive Al Mazrah map with its large open spaces.

