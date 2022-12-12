When Will Warzone 2 Stats Reset? Date and Time for Combat Record Wipe

The Warzone 2 stats reset is arriving soon, with the date and time coming before the week is over. Unfortunately, the upcoming Combat Record wipe isn’t terribly popular, as Call of Duty players have been up in arms that the new feature will not count Warzone 2 stats since the game’s launch. Here’s when to expect the Warzone 2 stats wipe.

When is the Warzone 2 stats reset?

The Warzone 2 stats reset is scheduled to occur on December 14 at 10 am PT / 1 am ET. This date and time are when Season 01 Reloaded, the midseason update for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, is set to release.

Players have wanted to be able track their progress in the game, including wins, kill-death ratio, and rankings on the leaderboards since launch. Most are glad that the Combat Record feature is finally happening, but the official blog post on the Season 01 Reloaded patch notes that it won’t be counting Warzone 2 stats from November 16 to December 14.

This had to quite a lot of backlash from fans on Reddit, with many wishing that Activision and Raven Software was upfront about the stats wipe and the grinding they’ve done so wouldn’t be counted from the very beginning.

