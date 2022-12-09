How to Unlock Klaus in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Players will be able to unlock Klaus after the Season 1 Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Activision didn’t confirm whether the Operator would be added at the same time as the update or shortly after, but here’s everything we do know about how you’ll be able to unlock him.

How to get Klaus in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Klaus Fisker can be unlocked by purchasing the TRACER PACK: Klaus Operator Bundle from the MW2 and Warzone 2 in-game store.

The other items included in the TRACER PACK: Klaus Operator Bundle are two Weapon Blueprints and “other festive items”. The Bundle will be added to the store when the Season 1 Reloaded update goes live on December 14, 2022. Three other limited-time Operator Bundles will be added around the same time.

Can you unlock Klaus Fisker without buying the bundle?

Klaus Fisker cannot be unlocked in MW2 or Warzone 2 without buying the TRACER PACK: Klaus Operator Bundle.

The good news is that there will be a free Operator skin to unlock with Season 1 Reloaded and that is Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, although he can also be purchased in the in-game store if players choose to do so. The Shipment map will also make its return with the mid-season update.