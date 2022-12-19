How To Fix Warzone 2 and MW2 ‘Level Nil’ Glitch

The “Level Nil” glitch is appearing for more and more Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 players. The bug appears to pop up after Level 150 has been achieved. After hitting Level 150, players will start to see “Level Nil” instead of “Level 151,” “Level 152,” etc. Though the fix is simple, it’s unfortunately not immediate. Here’s how to fix the Warzone 2 and MW2 “Level Nil” bug.

Warzone 2 and MW2 ‘Level Nil’ glitch fix

To fix the Warzone 2 and MW2 “Level Nil” glitch, players simply have to wait for the developers to roll out a patch. The good news is that despite it saying “Level Nil,” players are still continuing to rank up properly. It’s just a visual bug that should eventually be patched.

Though it’s annoying to see “Level Nil” popping up on-screen with each new rank, players can still check their level at the game’s multiplayer and Warzone 2 menu. The figures shown there remain accurate, with the “Level Nil” error only appearing during matches.

