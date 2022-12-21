Why Are Warzone 2 Loadout Drop Markers So Expensive?

Warzone 2 Loadout Drop Markers have been added to the game, giving players the ability to select where they want Custom Loadout Drops to fall onto the map. The downside is that the markers are super expensive. Here’s why they cost so much.

Why do Warzone 2 Loadout Drop Markers cost so much money?

Warzone 2 Loadout Drop Markers are arguably the most powerful tool in the game. This is why they are so expensive, starting at $8,000 in Solos and going up to $32,000 in Quads. It’s to keep them balanced and make sure players have to work for them.

Loadout Drop Markers allow players to get their Custom Loadout anywhere they choose. Rather than risking death in a Stronghold or rushing to a Loadout Drop public event, players can toss a marker into a safe spot with much less risk involved.

For those who want their own Custom Loadouts, complete with weapons, Perks, and equipment, the Loadout Drop Marker is a vital tool that many will be saving up for. At $8,000, it certainly isn’t cheap, requiring players to get a bunch of kills, complete objectives, and/or get lucky with loot.

