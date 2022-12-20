Warzone 2 Jailbreak Timing: When Does It Happen and Is It Random?

The Warzone 2 Jailbreak timing can appear mysterious and random. For those who have died and failed to return from the Gulag, Warzone 2.0 occasionally provides a second chance to return to the island. It doesn’t happen every match, however. Here’s the need-to-know info about Warzone 2 Jailbreak timing.

When does the Warzone 2 Jailbreak happen?

The Warzone 2 Jailbreak timing is during the fourth circle. Though, it doesn’t happen in every match. If the fourth circle has closed, a Jailbreak won’t be happening this match.

Though the info above is currently correct, it’s possible that developer Raven Software will make changes to the game and have the Jailbreak happen earlier or later into the match. In the past, the team tweaked when Loadout Drops would fly over. These now fall earlier than before.

Knowing the Warzone 2 Jailbreak timing is useful for those players who have died but are waiting for a potential revival. If the fourth circle has closed, you can safely leave the match without missing out on a Jailbreak.

