MW2 and Warzone 2: How to Get Amazon Prime Gaming Showdown Bundle Rewards

Since the rolling out of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2‘s recent mid-season update, plenty of additional content and ways to earn rewards have been added to MW2, not to mention a few bugs too. Amazon Prime gamers have been given the chance to collect their own personal Showdown Bundle included free with Prime Gaming. Players will be given plenty of time to redeem the Prime Gaming Showdown Bundle while it’s available from December 19, 2022, until January 16, 2023.

The bundle itself contains four cosmetic items:

FTAC Recon Weapon Blueprint – “Twenty Paces”

– “Twenty Paces” P890 Weapon Blueprint – “Cold Steel”

– “Cold Steel” Sticker – “Revenge”

– “Revenge” Weapon Charm – “Smoke Time”

How to claim the MW2 and Warzone 2 Prime Gaming Showdown Bundle rewards

Follow these steps to get the Showdown Bundle: Visit the offer page over on Prime Gaming. Click on ‘Get in-game content’ Ensure that you’re logged in to Amazon You’ll need a Prime subscription to avail of the offer. Link your Amazon Prime and Activision accounts. Authorize Prime Gaming to receive the content in the game. The cosmetics will be on your account when you next log in.

That’s all that’s required to claim those free in-game cosmetics from Amazon Prime Gaming, for other Call of Duty guides, find out exactly when custom loadout planes are flying over in Warzone 2.