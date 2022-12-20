Warzone 2 DMZ Red and Blue Access Cards Locations: Where and How to Get

Recent changes to Warzone 2 have brought a whole host of fresh content for players to sink their teeth into, including a new DMZ area, Building 21. Added as part of the mid-season update, players will need red and blue access cards to enter each room and loot valuables within this building. After acquiring possession of a DRC Building 21 Access Card, players can choose to deploy there and begin infiltrating the highly sought-after area (while avoiding the equally high-security AI), where they can use their acquired blue and red cards.

How to find Warzone 2 DMV red and blue access cards

At the moment, there is no guaranteed method to acquire red and blue access cards, as the nature of the drops is luck-based. To increase the odds of getting a Building 21 red or blue access card to drop, players should try the following:

Check rare supply boxes (Red and Orange colored)

Capture SAM sites, shoot down planes, and loot them

Destroy enemy helicopters and loot the supply cargo

Defeat Bosses and check their supply drops

Once players have acquired a number of blue and red access cards, future deployments in Building 21 will allow them to investigate as many rooms freely.

