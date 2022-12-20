Warzone 2 DMZ Red and Blue Access Cards Locations: Where and How to Get

Recent changes to Warzone 2 have brought a whole host of fresh content for players to sink their teeth into, including a new DMZ area, Building 21. Added as part of the mid-season update, players will need red and blue access cards to enter each room and loot valuables within this building. After acquiring possession of a DRC Building 21 Access Card, players can choose to deploy there and begin infiltrating the highly sought-after area (while avoiding the equally high-security AI), where they can use their acquired blue and red cards.
How to find Warzone 2 DMV red and blue access cards
At the moment, there is no guaranteed method to acquire red and blue access cards, as the nature of the drops is luck-based. To increase the odds of getting a Building 21 red or blue access card to drop, players should try the following:
- Check rare supply boxes (Red and Orange colored)
- Capture SAM sites, shoot down planes, and loot them
- Destroy enemy helicopters and loot the supply cargo
- Defeat Bosses and check their supply drops
Once players have acquired a number of blue and red access cards, future deployments in Building 21 will allow them to investigate as many rooms freely.
