My Warzone Legacy Not Working: Is It Coming Back?

My Warzone Legacy is a way for players to get stats like the first date that they dropped onto the island, the most deployed operator, the number of Gulag wins, and the number of vehicle kills. As most players aren’t going to be tracking these stats themselves, having them conveniently presented in a fancy video can be a real treat. Unfortunately, My Warzone Legacy is not working for some players, and many are wondering “Is it coming back?”

Why is My Warzone Legacy not working?

My Warzone Legacy is not working because the feature is no longer active.

For three weeks, players could enter their Activision ID and receive a personalized video filled with their Warzone stats. Unfortunately, this has now come to an end.

When will My Warzone Legacy come back?

My Warzone Legacy is expected to return in November 2023.

Though there has been no official confirmation on My Warzone Legacy’s return, towards the end of 2023 is a solid estimate, given that this is when most stat summaries are presented.

