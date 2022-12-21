“Is Warzone 2 shutting down in 2023?” has become a commonly-searched question. Is there any truth to rumors about Warzone 2.0 servers shutting down? Here’s the need-to-know info.

Are Warzone 2 servers shutting down in 2023?

No, Warzone 2 is not shutting down in 2023. There are no plans to shut down Warzone 2.0’s servers in 2023.

Developer Raven Software and publisher Activision have made no mention of winding down Warzone 2 for 2023. What’s more, it’s incredibly unlikely to happen as Warzone 2 has just launched and has achieved record-breaking numbers in player count.

Saying a game is “shutting down” or “dead” is a common tactic by internet trolls. It’s a common thing to see beneath popular live-service games like Fortnite, PUBG, and also Call of Duty. Unfortunately, some players see the talk about games shutting down and become worried.

Fortunately for Warzone 2 players, the future seems bright when it comes to post-launch support. Raven Software has just rolled out the Season 1 Reloaded patch which fixed a bunch of issues and added new content to the game. Expect to see plenty more added in 2023 and beyond.

For more Warzone guides, here’s why the new Loadout Drop Markers are so expensive. And here’s when the Jailbreak public event is timed for.