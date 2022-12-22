Warzone 2 Stuck on ‘Checking for Updates’ Fix for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox

Warzone 2 getting stuck on “Checking for updates” is not what players want to see when booting up the latest big battle royale game. Unfortunately, this issue can affect PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One players. Thankfully, there are some workarounds to help solve the problem. Here’s how to fix the Warzone 2.0 stuck on “Checking for updates” error.

To fix Warzone 2 being stuck on “Checking for updates” on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox, users should:

Restart the game. It might seem like an obvious suggestion, but closing the game down fully before starting it up again can help solve lots of issues.

Reboot the console or PC. Restarting the system is another simple fix that can help solve a wide range of problems.

Have a stable internet connection. Online games like Warzone 2 require a consistently strong internet connection to work well. If you’re using a wireless connection, try switching to wired. Pause any downloads or uploads, as they can take up all of the bandwidth and cause issues.

Look at the game’s social media channels for maintenance announcements. The official Call of Duty Twitter is worth monitoring. The Raven Software Twitter account is also worth watching.



If the above suggestions don’t work out for you, the next best step is to contact Activision Support directly for further help.

