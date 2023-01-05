When Is Resurgence Coming to Warzone 2?

Resurgence is coming to Warzone 2 on February 1, 2023, as part of season 2’s content. This estimate is based on recent leaks showing the map and the logical launch date based on when season 1 ends.

The Warzone 2 Resurgence map release date is expected to be February 1, 2023. This is when season 2 is estimated to start, based on the end time of the current season.

Though it hasn’t yet been officially confirmed, leaks during December indicated that the Resurgence map is ready for launch in Warzone 2. This makes it seem very likely that the small battle royale map will be added next season.

A fan-favorite map of the original Warzone, the introduction of Resurgence to Warzone 2 is sure to go down well with fans. Its small size should offer a nice contrast to existing modes, making it great for those who want to get into the action quickly with limited downtime between gunfights.

Hopefully Activision confirms the release date soon. When this happens, this post will be updated with the latest information.

