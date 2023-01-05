Is Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition Worth Buying?

At just $10 more expensive, the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition is going to be worth buying for many users. Its inclusion of many bonus goodies, including the Dark Arts pack and 72 hours of early access, will be very attractive to many players.

Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition vs Standard: Which should I buy?

The Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition includes both current and last-gen versions of the game, Dark Arts Garrison Hat, an exclusive quest, the Dark Arts Pack, and 72 hours early access on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For just an extra $10, this is going to be tempting for many.

Hogwarts Legacy Standard Edition just includes the game and an exclusive quest.

For $10, Deluxe Edition buyers get Dark Arts content, early access, and versions of the game for both current and last-gen. For those players who are currently playing on PS4/Xbox One but plan to upgrade to a PS5/Xbox Series X|S, access to both versions alone could make the Deluxe Edition worth buying.

For those who just want access to the game with no additional bells or whistles, and who don’t plan to play both current and last-gen versions, then the Standard Edition may make more sense.

