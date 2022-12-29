An extensive Nintendo Switch 2023 release date list with as many games as we can gather has been sorted below. Like our similar Xbox Game Pass 2023 games list, many developers are not yet ready to disclose the release dates for their Switch games for the coming year. But we’ve done our best going through official tweets and various official lists from Nintendo to figure out the latest dates they have shared.

A few special notes: Disgaea 7 doesn’t have a western release date yet, though it has a January 26 date in Japan. Metroid Prime 4 has a December 31, 2023 release date on Amazon (at the time of this writing), but that looks like an optimistic placeholder at best. Likewise, some games like Hellboy Web of Wyrd, revealed at The Game Awards 2022, will be coming to Switch but we’re not sure if they’re coming out in 2023, so we’ve left them off the table.

Below is the current Nintendo Switch 2023 games list, focusing on the major releases first and foremost. The list is sorted in chronological order by release date or release window.

January 2023

Children of Silentown – January 11

Drago Noka – January 12

Lone Ruin – January 12

Graze Counter GM – January 18

A Space for the Unbound – January 19

Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 Portable – January 19

Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 4 Golden – January 19

Fire Emblem Engage – January 20

Risen – January 24

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – January 26

Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection – January 26

Alice Escape! – January 27

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – January 31

February 2023

Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator – February 2

Helvetii – February 3

Blanc – February 14

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society – Febraury 14

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – February 16

Tales of Symphonia Remastered – February 17

Digimon World: Next Order – February 22

Blood Bowl 3 – February 23

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge – February 23

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – February 24

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key – February 24

Octopath Traveler II – February 24

void tRrLM2();//Void Terrarium 2 – February 28

Clive ‘N’ Wrench – February 2023 (Note: Steam release says February 24)

Redemption Reapers – February 2023

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened – February 2023 (Remake)

March 2023

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse – March 9

Ib – March 9

ONI: Road to Be The Mightiest Oni – March 9 (Digital)

Mato Anomalies – March 10

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure – March 14

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – March 17

Have A Nice Death – March 22

Rakuen – March 23

Storyteller – March 23

Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star – March 2023

Norn9: Var Commons – March 2023

Record of Agarest War – March 2023

April 2023

GrimGrimoire OnceMore – April 4

Process of Elimination – April 11

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection – April 14

God of Rock – April 18

Akiba’s Trip 2 Director’s Cut – April 20

Arcana of Paradise – April 20

DNF Duel – April 20

ONI: Road to Be The Mightiest Oni – April 21 (Physical)

Afterimage – April 25

Kizuna AI: Touch the Beat! – April 27

Mail Time – April 2023

May 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – May 12

Wrestlequest – May 2023

June 2023

RoboCop: Rogue City – June 2023

July 2023

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie – July 7

Hogwarts Legacy – July 25

Nintendo Switch 2023 Release Dates TBA

Trinity Trigger – Q1 2023

Fae Farm – Spring 2023

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE – Spring 2023

Minecraft Legends – Spring 2023

Rune Factory 3 Special – Spring 2023

Hollow Knight: Silksong – First Half of 2023

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – Summer 2023

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – Summer 2023

Sea of Stars – Q3 2023

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – 2023

Blasphemous II – 2023

Demonschool – 2023

Disney Dreamlight Valley – 2023 (Full Release)

Disney Illusion Island – 2023

Disney Speedstorm – 2023

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 2023

Front Mission 2: Remake – 2023

Marvel’s Midnight Suns – 2023

Metal Slug Tactics – 2023

Mina The Hollower – 2023

Mineko’s Night Market – 2023

Moving Out 2 – 2023

Outer Wilds – 2023

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals – 2023

Pikmin 4 – 2023

Star Wars: Hunters – 2023

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – 2023

The Last Worker – 2023

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 2023

The Plucky Squire – 2023

