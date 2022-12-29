An extensive Nintendo Switch 2023 release date list with as many games as we can gather has been sorted below. Like our similar Xbox Game Pass 2023 games list, many developers are not yet ready to disclose the release dates for their Switch games for the coming year. But we’ve done our best going through official tweets and various official lists from Nintendo to figure out the latest dates they have shared.
A few special notes: Disgaea 7 doesn’t have a western release date yet, though it has a January 26 date in Japan. Metroid Prime 4 has a December 31, 2023 release date on Amazon (at the time of this writing), but that looks like an optimistic placeholder at best. Likewise, some games like Hellboy Web of Wyrd, revealed at The Game Awards 2022, will be coming to Switch but we’re not sure if they’re coming out in 2023, so we’ve left them off the table.
Full Nintendo Switch 2023 Release Date List
Below is the current Nintendo Switch 2023 games list, focusing on the major releases first and foremost. The list is sorted in chronological order by release date or release window.
January 2023
- Children of Silentown – January 11
- Drago Noka – January 12
- Lone Ruin – January 12
- Graze Counter GM – January 18
- A Space for the Unbound – January 19
- Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 Portable – January 19
- Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 4 Golden – January 19
- Fire Emblem Engage – January 20
- Risen – January 24
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising – January 26
- Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection – January 26
- Alice Escape! – January 27
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – January 31
February 2023
- Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator – February 2
- Helvetii – February 3
- Blanc – February 14
- Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society – Febraury 14
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – February 16
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered – February 17
- Digimon World: Next Order – February 22
- Blood Bowl 3 – February 23
- Grim Guardians: Demon Purge – February 23
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – February 24
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key – February 24
- Octopath Traveler II – February 24
- void tRrLM2();//Void Terrarium 2 – February 28
- Clive ‘N’ Wrench – February 2023 (Note: Steam release says February 24)
- Redemption Reapers – February 2023
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened – February 2023 (Remake)
March 2023
- Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse – March 9
- Ib – March 9
- ONI: Road to Be The Mightiest Oni – March 9 (Digital)
- Mato Anomalies – March 10
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure – March 14
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – March 17
- Have A Nice Death – March 22
- Rakuen – March 23
- Storyteller – March 23
- Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star – March 2023
- Norn9: Var Commons – March 2023
- Record of Agarest War – March 2023
April 2023
- GrimGrimoire OnceMore – April 4
- Process of Elimination – April 11
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection – April 14
- God of Rock – April 18
- Akiba’s Trip 2 Director’s Cut – April 20
- Arcana of Paradise – April 20
- DNF Duel – April 20
- ONI: Road to Be The Mightiest Oni – April 21 (Physical)
- Afterimage – April 25
- Kizuna AI: Touch the Beat! – April 27
- Mail Time – April 2023
May 2023
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – May 12
- Wrestlequest – May 2023
June 2023
- RoboCop: Rogue City – June 2023
July 2023
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie – July 7
- Hogwarts Legacy – July 25
Nintendo Switch 2023 Release Dates TBA
- Trinity Trigger – Q1 2023
- Fae Farm – Spring 2023
- Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE – Spring 2023
- Minecraft Legends – Spring 2023
- Rune Factory 3 Special – Spring 2023
- Hollow Knight: Silksong – First Half of 2023
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – Summer 2023
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – Summer 2023
- Sea of Stars – Q3 2023
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp – 2023
- Blasphemous II – 2023
- Demonschool – 2023
- Disney Dreamlight Valley – 2023 (Full Release)
- Disney Illusion Island – 2023
- Disney Speedstorm – 2023
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 2023
- Front Mission 2: Remake – 2023
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – 2023
- Metal Slug Tactics – 2023
- Mina The Hollower – 2023
- Mineko’s Night Market – 2023
- Moving Out 2 – 2023
- Outer Wilds – 2023
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals – 2023
- Pikmin 4 – 2023
- Star Wars: Hunters – 2023
- Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – 2023
- The Last Worker – 2023
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 2023
- The Plucky Squire – 2023
