Xbox Game Pass 2023 Games List and Release Dates

A full Xbox Game Pass 2023 games list with release dates has been compiled below. This is based on information that we know so far and on what developers and publishers are ready to share, so many of the games on the list below don’t have an official release date quite yet. Either way, it looks like Xbox Game Pass will continue being the best deal in gaming with numerous Day One launches.

If the Microsoft-Activision merger goes through, you can also expect many franchises like Call of Duty to be added to the list too. It’s also possible that other games will be announced for 2023, including MLB The Show 23 and Hellblade 2. Some games on PC Game Pass right now like Warhammer Darktide could make their way to Xbox Game Pass as well later in the year.

Full Xbox Game Pass 2023 Games List

Here is the current Xbox Game Pass 2023 games list, put in chronological order by release date and release window for games that have one: