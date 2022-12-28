Xbox Game Pass 2023 Games List and Release Dates

A full Xbox Game Pass 2023 games list with release dates has been compiled below. This is based on information that we know so far and on what developers and publishers are ready to share, so many of the games on the list below don’t have an official release date quite yet. Either way, it looks like Xbox Game Pass will continue being the best deal in gaming with numerous Day One launches.
If the Microsoft-Activision merger goes through, you can also expect many franchises like Call of Duty to be added to the list too. It’s also possible that other games will be announced for 2023, including MLB The Show 23 and Hellblade 2. Some games on PC Game Pass right now like Warhammer Darktide could make their way to Xbox Game Pass as well later in the year.
Full Xbox Game Pass 2023 Games List
Here is the current Xbox Game Pass 2023 games list, put in chronological order by release date and release window for games that have one:
- Persona 3 Portable – January 19
- Persona 4 Golden – January 19
- Monster Hunter Rise – January 20
- Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition – January 31
- Inkulinati (Game Preview) – January 31
- Roboquest – January 2023
- Atomic Heart – February 21
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – March 3
- Amnesia: The Bunker – March 2023
- Way to the Woods – March 2023
- Ghostwire Tokyo – March 2023 (possibly March 25 when PS5 exclusivity ends)
- Infinite Guitars – Early 2023
- Party Animals – Early 2023
- Spirittea – Early 2023
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition – Spring 2023
- Forza Motorsport 8 – Spring 2023
- Minecraft Legends – Spring 2023
- Planet of Lana – Spring 2023
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox – Spring 2023
- Lightyear Frontier – Spring 2023
- Redfall – First Half of 2023
- Starfield – First Half of 2023
- Age of Empires 4
- Ara: History Untold
- ARK 2
- Bounty Star: The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem
- Cocoon
- Dungeons 4
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- Ereban: Shadow Legacy
- Exomecha
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
- GoldenEye 007
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Homestead Arcana
- Hot Wheels Unleashed GOTY Edition
- Humankind
- Lies of P
- Little Witch in the Woods (Full Release)
- Mad Streets
- Maquette
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Pigeon Simulator
- Railway Empire 2
- Ravenlok
- Replaced
- Routine
- Slime Rancher 2 (Full Release)
- Solar Ash
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
- The Big Con
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- Thirsty Suitors
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank
- Valheim