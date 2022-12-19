A Parents’ Guide to Set Up and Update a Nintendo Switch Console

One of the most popular gifts for a young gamer is a Nintendo Switch console, but it can be difficult for children of that age to set up their console themselves. Here is everything you need to know about setting up and updating the Switch ready for the special day.

If you want you child to have the experience of unboxing the console too, you will want to make sure you take the console out of the box as carefully as possible and keep hold of all of the packaging. The console will need to be put back in the box as it was originally after we’re all done. Here’s how to then make sure the Nintendo Switch console is set up and ready to go.

Plug the AC adaptor into the console Note: For an original Nintendo Switch console or an OLED model, you will also need to attach the Joy-Con controllers to the console screen. Turn on the Nintendo Switch using the power button above the screen Follow the instructions on the console to set your language, location, wifi settings, timezone, set up a player profile, and add parental controls if required At the homescreen, hit the System Settings icon (looks a bit like a sun) Scroll down to the System tab at the bottom of the list Select the System Update option to install the latest console update

Once the console is set up, you will also want to install all games and make sure they’re updated too:

Put the game cartridge into the console When the game icon appears on the home screen, hit the + button on the right Joy-Con controller Select Software Update and Via the Internet. This will install the latest game update.

If you’re wanting some advice on the best games to get for the console, here is our Nintendo Switch Game of the Year 2022 list, while we currently have some great deals for Christmas too.