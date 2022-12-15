High on Life: What Movies are Playing on TV and Movie Theater?

There are four movies you can watch in High on Life:

Tammy and the T-Rex

Blood Harvest

Vampire Hookers

Demon Wind

Each of these films is available to watch in its entirety, and there are even humorous commercials littered throughout. The movies aren’t available all at once, though. Three of them can be seen on the TV in your living room during the course of the game, and you’ll find one at the movie theater.

What movie is playing in High on Life?

The first three films, Tammy and the T-Rex, Blood Harvest, and Vampire Hookers, are watched by Gene on the TV in the living room. As you play through the game, around 30 minutes of each film will be available at a time. So, if you want to watch the whole thing, you’ll have to drop by often.

The fourth film in High on Life, Demon Wind, can be seen at the unlockable movie theater. To unlock the movie theater, you’ll need to get the warp disc from Blorto. Once you have it, you can warp to the movie theater and see Demon Wind in its entirety. You even get an achievement called “We Paid For the Rights to Put a Whole Movie in Here” for unlocking the theater. The only catch is you might need to increase your FOV to see any of these films.