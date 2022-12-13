High on Life FOV: Can You Change the Field of View?

By default, there’s no way to change the FOV in High on Life. The game doesn’t come with a Field of View slider on PC or Xbox and is stuck on a FOV of 70. Unfortunately, that means some people will get motion sickness from the game and can’t make the adjustments needed to prevent that. However, on the PC version, a workaround allows you to increase the FOV.

How to change the Field of View in High on Life

Again, Xbox players are out of luck. There’s no way to change the FOV on console. However, Steam user The Guy posted a way to change the FOX by using Universal Unreal Console Unlocker. However, even then, it’ll revert, so you’ll need to modify the game process with Cheat Engine to lock it.

Change FOV in Hight on Life with Universal Unreal Console Unlocker

To unlock the console in High on Life, you need to:

Download UUU

Open it.

In the General tab, select High on Life.

Inject the DLL

Wait for the message that the console is unlocked to appear in the upper left part of the screen.

Press ~ and then “fov ##” where “##” is the number you want to set your FOV to.

However, even though your FOV is changed, you’ll find it’ll revert after a short time. To stop this, we need to lock down the setting.

Lock the FOV with Cheat Engine

To do this:

First, download Cheat Engine (Note: Do not have Cheat Engine running while playing any multiplayer games, or you may be flagged).

Launch High on Life and load your game.

Alt+Tab to Cheat Engine and select “Oregon-WinGDK-Shipping.exe”

Select Memory Scan

Uncheck “Writable” and check “Executable.”

Change the scan type to “Search for this array” and value type to “Array of Byte”

Search the array for “CC CC CC CC CC CC CC CC CC F3 0F 11 89 3C 02 00 00 C3 CC CC CC CC CC CC CC.”

Double-click the search result.

Double-click the Value section at the bottom of the window and change “F3 0F 11 89 3C 02 00 00 C3” to “90 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 C3.”

There are a few caveats to this process. Players are reporting that sometimes Aim Down Sights doesn’t work after some time has passed. The game has visual glitches at FOV past 90, so that’s effectively the maximum right now. Also, you have to repeat these steps each time you launch the game. However, you can create a Cheat Engine table which will somewhat streamline the process.