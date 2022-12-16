High on Life Human Haven Keycard Location: How to Unlock the Sequel-Bait Achievement and Get Secret Ending

You can get the Human Haven Keycard in Clugg’s Office in High on Life. It’s located in Nova Sanctis, and you just have to grab it off his desk. However, it’s just a piece of the puzzle to unlock the secret ending and the Sequel-Bait Achievement.

How to unlock the secret ending in High on Life with the Human Haven Keycard and get the Sequel-Bait achievement

You can get the Human Haven Keycard after completing Nipulon’s bounty and unlocking Clugg’s Office in High on Life. To unlock the secret ending and get the Sequel-Bait achievement, follow these steps:

If you still need to get the Human Haven Keycard, go to Clugg’s Office in Nova Sanctis and grab it off his desk.

Return home.

Open a portal to the Unknown Sector, Human Haven.

When the area loads, look up, and you’ll see some platforms.

Use your jetpack to jump up to the platforms and keep climbing.

You’ll eventually reach an area that leads to a hallway with a locked door that says “No Trespassing” on it.

Use the Human Haven Keycard on the door and enter it. As soon as you do, the Sequel-Bait achievement will unlock.

You’re in Dr. Gurgula’s hideout. You can now use Sweezy to slow down the fans blocking your path.

Eventually, you’ll bump into Clugg. Chase him, and he’ll lead you to Dr. Gurgula.

Once you reach Dr. Gurgula, you’ll get a cutscene (which changes slightly if you’ve beaten Garmantuous first).

Now, keep going until you reach Clugg’s sons. Once you do, you’ll reach the conclusion of the secret ending of High on Life.

