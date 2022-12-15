High on Life Keybinds: How to Change WASD Movement Keys on PC

Not being able to change the High on Life WASD keybinds for movement has been a source of frustration for PC players. Whether you play the game on Steam or through Game Pass, the lack of an option to change the movement controls through the game’s settings is a very glaring omission. Luckily, there is a way to manually change the default WASD keybinds to something else, but it will require you to overwrite some configuration files for High on Life.

How to change High on Life keybinds and movement keys

Changing the default WASD High on Life keybinds for movement requires that you alter the input.ini file for the game. Here’s how to do it:

Find where the input.ini file is located on your computer. On Steam, it’s at %LOCALAPPDATA%\Oregon\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor

On Game Pass, it’s at %LOCALAPPDATA%\Oregon\Saved\Config\WinGDK Then open the input.ini in Notepad to modify it. If you want to change the WASD keys to, for example, the arrow keys, here’s what to write in the file: [/script/engine.inputsettings]

AxisMappings=(AxisName=”MoveForward”,Key=Up, Scale=1.000000)

AxisMappings=(AxisName=”MoveRight”,Key=Left,Scale=-1.000000)

AxisMappings=(AxisName=”MoveRight”,Key=Right,Scale=1.000000)

AxisMappings=(AxisName=”MoveForward”,Key=Down,Scale=-1.000000) You can change what buttons to rebind to the movement by changing the field for “Key” to the your keys of choice (or even a mouse button) as noted in this Unreal Engine 4 wiki.

Hopefully, Sqaunch Games will add the ability to change keybinds in the future, so that you don’t have to go through this roundabout process. But until then, you can follow this manual method as first described by a Steam user.

For more guides for High on Life, here’s whether you can change the FOV or Field of View for the game, and whether the game will release on PS5 and PS4.