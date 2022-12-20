High on Life 2: Will There Be a Sequel?

High on Life is currently making waves as it surpasses all expectations as a Day One release on Xbox Game Pass, while fans of Justin Roiland’s latest space romp are already wondering if there’ll be a High on Life 2. The speculation is pretty well founded, considering a certain secret ending-related achievement in the game alludes to it being possible.

Is there a High on Life sequel coming out?

A High on Life sequel could be coming, but it hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Fans will have to continue speculating on what the future looks like. Given the stellar response of High on Life as it reached the top 3 most played games on Game Pass, beating Grand Theft Auto V in total players, it’s looking safe to assume we could be seeing more of High on Life’s universe.

Further credence to a sequel was provided when developers Squanch Games (via Art Director/CCO Mikey Spano) even went on record with Radio Times with their hopes for future games:

I really hope so. We have to see what kind of audience we can build. But if people really respond to it, and it sells well enough, I absolutely want to keep building on it.

