Does High on Life Have Any Missable Achievements?

There are missables in High on Life. You can miss seven of the achievements during your playthrough, which can lock you out of 100% completion. Fortunately, they’re easy to grab if you keep an eye out for them.

Missables in High on Life

There are missable achievements in High on Life that are easy to overlook. Unfortunately, since there’s not a new game plus mode, you have to start entirely from scratch if you miss any of the seven achievements below.

Fallout Doesn’t Let You Do This Achievement

The first missable achievement in High on Life requires you to shoot a kid. You can’t miss the little guy. You’ll meet him on your first trip to the slums. You can’t just mull about and think things over, either. You must wait for the scene to play out and then cap him. If you don’t shoot him the first time you meet him, you won’t get the opportunity to do it again unless you start the game over.

Don’t Knife the Hand that Feeds Achievement

After you take down 9-Torg, you’ll have to return to your house. When you do, Knifey is eager to show Gene how angry he is at him. When the prompt to stab Gene appears, make sure to take it because the opportunity to get this achievement doesn’t come up again.

Gunning For Your Job Achievement

To get this achievement, follow these steps:

Start Bounty: Douglas before Bounty: Krubis

Get Sweezy

Complete Bounty: Douglas

Start Bounty: Krubis

Play until you get to the office.

Equip Sweezy

During the conversation with the receptionist, When you get the opportunity, select “I’m the new boss” from the dialog options.

After that, the achievement should unlock.

Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood Achievement

During High on Life, you’ll end up at Space Applebee’s. To get this achievement, all you have to do is look at your table and interact with the bill to pay it.

A Starfish is Born Achievement

The A Starfish is Born Achievement is one of the tougher ones to get in High on Life because the steps to do it aren’t explained, and it takes most of the game to complete them. If you don’t know exactly what to do, you’d have to luck into finding them. Fortunately, we’ve got them right here:

After defeating 9-Torg, buy the drum from the pawn shop.

Find Globo’s dad (a tall yellow alien), and Globo his face looks like a butt, and he farts when he talks) on a corner near your house.

Give the Globo’s dad the drum, and he’ll give it to Globo.

Do another bounty.

Go back to where Globo and his dad were before, and you’ll see a crowd.

Talk to Globo’s dad until you exhaust his dialog.

Do a third bounty.

Globo will be gone when you get back, but his dad will be there. Exhaust his dialog to continue.

Do the fourth bounty.

When you return to Blim City, you’ll be able to spot posters promoting Globo’s show (one is near where you found him the first time).

Do the fifth bounty.

Check the TVs near Blorto’s, and you should see Globo on the late-night show.

Watch the performance for a bit, and the achievement should unlock.

Playing Favorites Achievement

During the last boss fight in High on Life, you’ll be prompted to sacrifice one of the Gatlians. Kenny will volunteer, but you need to sacrifice any of your other guns to get the achievement.

Carried Stan’s Load to Completion Achievement

After completing your third bounty in High on Life, you’ll hear an NPC named Stan in Blim City talking about selling some vials. Tell him that you’d like to buy some. All you have to do now is keep the vial in your inventory until you complete the game to unlock this achievement.