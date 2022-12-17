High on Life: What Happens if You Stab Gene With Knifey?

When you get the choice to stab Gene in High on Life, go ahead and do it. Stabbing Gene with Knifey gets you the “Don’t Knife The Hand That Feeds” achievement, and he’ll be none the worse for the wear. Like with most other game decisions, there’s no penalty for making one choice over the other.

Should I stab Gene in High on Life?

You can stab Gene in High on Life when you return home to collect the bounty on 9-Torg. Knifey is still pretty sore at Gene for leaving him behind, and he wants you to stab Gene in the gut to express his anger.

You’re given a choice whether you want to stab Gene or not. If you do, tap the button when prompted, and you’ll give him a quick stick. There are no negatives to sinking your knife in him, and doing so gets you the “Don’t Knife The Hand That Feeds” achievement. So, you should stab Gene at least once in High on Life.

After he’s cut, Gene complains a bit and then instantly heals from the wound. He’s just fine after that, and the incident isn’t discussed again for the remainder of the game. Fortunately, this also gets some of the stabbing out of Knifey’s system, and he seems sated with just one cut.