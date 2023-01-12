Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland Domestic Violence: What Are His Criminal Charges?

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is facing domestic violence charges in Orange County, California. However, “domestic violence” is an umbrella that covers many crimes. So, we pulled his court records to see which felonies he’s been accused of committing.

What is Justin Roiland charged with?

Two felony charges are listed for Roiland on his court records:

Corporal injury – on spouse/cohabitant

False imprisonment effected by violence, menace, fraud, or deceit

In California, a corporal injury is inflicting a “traumatic condition,” which is defined as :

“As used in this section, “traumatic condition” means a condition of the body, such as a wound, or external or internal injury, including, but not limited to, injury as a result of strangulation or suffocation, whether of a minor or serious nature, caused by a physical force. For purposes of this section, “strangulation” and “suffocation” include impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of a person by applying pressure on the throat or neck.” California Penal Code, 273.5(d)

False imprisonment is defined as:

“False imprisonment is the unlawful violation of the personal liberty of another.” California Penal Code, 236(a)

Roiland posted a $50,000 bond on August 13, 2020, and was arraigned on October 14, 2020. At the arraignment, he entered a Not Guilty plea for both charges. Since then, there have been several pre-trial hearings, and the next is set for April 27, 2023.

You can view Roiland’s case summary below: