Is There a High on Life PS5 and PS4 Release Date?

High on Life is the latest foray into the gaming sphere from Justin Roiland and developer Squanch Games, and has PlayStation users hoping for a release date. The game has just been released on Xbox One and Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass, but there’s no definite sign of a release on PS5 or PS4 just yet.

While a previous Roiland-led game experience came to PlayStation in the form of Rick and Morty’s Virtual Rick-Ality in 2018 (albeit only on PSVR), the game was made by a different developer at the time, so speculations run thin on why High on Life’s devs, Squanch Games couldn’t do the same.

Is High on Life coming to PS5 and PS4?

Is High on Life confirmed for PS5 and PS4? Currently, there’s no evidence or statement from Squanch Games to suggest that there will be a PlayStation release. Is High on Life an Xbox exclusive? Squanch Games seem to have a good partnership in place with Microsoft but aren’t offering full exclusivity. High on Life is available for purchase elsewhere on Steam and Epic Games Store. Why isn’t High on Life on PlayStation? This is likely because High on Life is currently an Xbox Game Pass Day One launch title. Signs point towards a mutually beneficial agreement that must have been put in place between Squanch Games and Xbox. It’s worth noting that the game’s community lead Jordyn Halpern, told True Achievements:

“We want as many people as possible to enjoy our game, and Game Pass as a platform will undoubtedly allow us to expand our audience. Partnering with Microsoft to bring High On Life to Game Pass was a great opportunity for us to bring our game to as many players as possible.”

So the answer is looking pretty negative for the moment for PlayStation users, but who knows what the future holds?