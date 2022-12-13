GTA Online: How to Start Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

The latest Los Santos Drug Wars winter update for GTA Online has arrived, and with it comes a whole host of new content. Players will see all new weapons, vehicles, clothing, and of course, new jobs added, along with changes to the streets of Los Santos. However, the means of starting Rockstar’s newest DLC and story missions aren’t particularly clear for players who simply log in.

How to begin Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

Follow the steps below to get started with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC: Download the latest GTA Online update and load into the game. DLC download sizes per platform: PS5 – 5.37GB, Xbox – 13.18GB, PC – 3GB Once logged in, players will receive a phone call from Ron Jakowski. Answer it. Note: Players will need to be outside of any properties to be able to receive the call. Meet Ron at Ace Liquor Ace Liquor (Trevor’s old HQ from GTA V Story Mode) can be found on Algonquin Boulevard in Sandy Shores, Blaine County. Once arrived, enter Ace Liquor and watch the cutscene If lost, a small yellow ‘R’ symbol on the map will indicate Ace Liqour’s exact location.

Once you’ve finished watching the cutscene, the DLC will automatically begin, along with the six new story missions added. The missions will appear under the ‘First Dose’ banner and according to Rockstar, will be part of a two-part story, with more missions lined up for later release.

