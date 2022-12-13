Fortnite 23.10 Update Patch Notes: Winterfest 2022, MrBeast Set

Fortnite‘s version 23.10 update sees the beginning of Winterfest 2022, accompanying patch notes, and the addition of a new MrBeast set. As always, along with the 23.10 patch notes come a slew of balance changes and bug fixes. Winterfest 2022 will add a multitude of chances for players to earn free presents, while the arrival of a $1 million dollar MrBeast tournament and skin set is sure to bring the hype.

Here’s a list of all the changes and fixes that are coming in patch v23.10 on December 13th at 9 AM ET.

Balance Changes

Reduced the time it takes to capture a POI.

Improved the Tactical Pistol’s accuracy and recoil.

Improved the Maven Auto Shotgun’s fire rate and accuracy.

Reduced the Thunder Shotgun’s equip time.

Reduced the Ex-Caliber Rifle’s player damage and hipfire accuracy, and greatly reduced its environment damage.

Increased the recharge time of the Shockwave Hammer’s bounce.

Light Ammo now drops in stacks of 20, up from 18.

Bug Fixes

For PC players, we have fixed an issue causing the rebinding of Reality Augments to only be available during a match.

Voice chat settings changed in the Sidebar will now save correctly.

Fixed an issue causing Overshield damage numbers to appear white.

The Shockwave Hammer will no longer deal damage to players through structures/builds.

Mobile players can now swipe through the Battle Pass and are no longer restricted to only pressing the arrow keys.

Separately worth noting is that the addition of Winterfest tools such as the Snowball Launcher. Holiday Presents and the patrolling Sgt. Winter will not be included in competitive playlists.

Image via @/HYPEX on Twitter

Winterfest 2022 additions, new weapons

Winterfest 2022 will be running from December 13, 2022, 9 AM ET until January 3, 2023, 9 AM ET, and sees the following content added:

Cozy Lodge daily presents, one unlockable each day for 14 days starting from December 13 at 9:15 AM ET

Battle Royale/Zero Build modes receive new weapons: the Snowball Launcher and Holiday Presents

Sgt. Winter will be patrolling the Island, dropping Holiday Presents

Free Guff Gringle outfit added for all who log in during Winterfest

Fortnite Crew subscribers who log in during Winterfest will immediately receive a free Chill-la-la-Llama Back Bling

New Outfits Snowdancer and Cozy Knit Jonesy Outfit hit the Item Shop

New Mythic Weapons soon to be added: My Hero Academia Deku‘s Smash and The Ageless Champion’s Shockwave Hammer

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite X Mr. Beast collaboration

The latest Icon Series addition is the creator MrBeast, who’ll be getting his own skin and some themed cosmetics in the game. These will be made available from December 14, 2022. That’s not all though, as along with the skin addition comes MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge, a new challenge mode where the highest-scoring player will earn a $1 million prize.