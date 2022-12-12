Fortnite Winterfest 2022: Start Date and Time, Leaks, and Free Skins

The Fortnite Winterfest event will be taking place in December 2022 again and will be offering plenty of free skins and other presents throughout according to the latest leaks. Here’s everything we know about the Fortnite Winterfest 2022 event start date and time, and all of the free skins that have been leaked so far.

The Winterfest event is expected to begin with a game update on December 13.

Earlier leaks had expected the event to begin on December 15 at the earliest and December 20 at the latest, seeing as December 16 was the date the event started last year. Epic Games is yet to announce an official start date and time for Winterfest but the event is expected to last for three weeks.

What are the Winterfest free skins and cosmetics?

The first free skin rumored for Winterfest 2022 is the Mammoth Guff outfit, which looks like a gingerbread-colored yeti. The collaboration with MrBeast, who was seen in the Chapter 4 trailer is then supposed to be the second free skin.

There will be 14 presents to open in total according to the latest leaks, and all of them will be opened in the new Winterfest cabin. Other rewards will include the Wintery Whirligig Glider, Lil’ Prancer Emote, Ribbon Trail Contrail, and V-Bucks, although it’s uncertain exactly how many players will get.