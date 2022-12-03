Fortnite The Witcher Geralt of Rivia Skin: Release Date and Unlock Leaks

The Fortnite The Witcher Geralt of Rivia skin was one of several revealed in the Chapter 4 trailer at the end of the Fracture event. The outfit looks like it may be one of several collaborations lined up for the new season, so here’s everything we currently know about the how to unlock the skin and its release date.

How to unlock the Fortnite The Witcher Geralt of Rivia skin

The Geralt of Rivia skin was featured in the artwork at the end of the Chapter 4 trailer, leading many to believe it will be one of the outfits included with the new Battle Pass.

The outfit could be a Chapter 4 Season 1 Tier 100 skin, although it is competing with others to be the main Battle Pass skin. Other skins revealed during the trailer include Doom Slayer, Hulk, and Mr. Beast. A potential collaboration with My Hero Academia has also been rumored.

The Fortnite Geralt of Rivia skin will likely release alongside Chapter 4 Season 1 on December 4.

The trailer also showed Geralt alongside a horse mount. Whether that is his own horse, Roach, or whether it is a general horse mount remains to be seen. Either way, it suggests that the animals will be added to the game as mounts at some point in the season.