Fortnite Doom Slayer Skin: Leaked Details and Release Date

A Fortnite Doom Slayer skin has been leaked ahead of the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. The skin was revealed during the Chapter 4 trailer that has appeared online before the start of the Fracture event and is one of several collaborations seemingly planned for the near future. Here are all the details we know about the Fortnite Doom Slayer skin, as well as its release date.

The Fortnite Doom Slayer skin will likely release alongside Chapter 4 Season 1 on December 4. However, it could also be one of the collaborations that will appear in the Item Shop later on in the Season.

DOOM SLAYER AND THE WITCHER COLLABS pic.twitter.com/AgVx1zkgjK — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 3, 2022

The Cacodemon that is also part of the trailer, as confirmed by ShiinaBR, suggests there will be a collaboration event to go with the release of the Doom Slayer skin, although Epic Games is yet to announce anything officially. The character was holding an Exotic or Legendary version of the assault rifle, modeled on the Belgian FN SCAR.

Will there be a Chapter 4 Season 1 Tier 100 Doom Slayer skin?

The Doom Slayer skin could be a Chapter 4 Season 1 Tier 100 skin, although it is seemingly competing with other collaborations to be the main Battle Pass skin. Other skins revealed during the trailer include The Witcher, Hulk, and Mr Beast, as well as a possible collaboration with My Hero Academia.