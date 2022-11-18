When is the Fortnite Chapter 4 Start Time and Date?

The Fortnite Chapter 4 start time and date is drawing closer as Epic Games decided to bring Chapter 3 to a premature end with the Fracture event. Here’s everything you need to know about when you can expect Chapter 4 to begin.

Fortnite Chapter 4 will begin in early December 2022 once the Fracture event has concluded. Rumors expect the season to start on December 4 or 5.

Epic Games has not yet confirmed an exact start time and date for Chapter 4.

The developer has confirmed the game will enter an extended downtime period after the event has ended. This is so Epic can implement all gameplay changes and new features for the start of Chapter 4.

When is the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 end date?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will end on December 3, after the conclusion of the Fracture event.

The Fracture event will begin on December 3, 2022, although we don’t know for how long the event will last. Many are expecting the event to end on December 4 at the latest.

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass will end on December 2, 2022. Players have just two more weeks to make sure they have unlocked all of their desired rewards and cosmetics.