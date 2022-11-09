Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 End Date Changed: Is Season 5 Delayed?

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 end date was mysteriously changed with the Item Shop update for November 9, seemingly without explanation. There are also plenty of rumors swirling around that Season 5 may be delayed away from the start of December. Here’s everything we know about Chapter 3 Season 4 and Season 5.

The Chapter 3 Season 4 end date is now December 2, 2022, according to the current Battle Pass. This has been changed from the previous date of December 3.

Epic Games has not acknowledged the change or explained why the date has been moved. Rumors claim it is to accommodate a new Black Hole event before the start of Season 5, but nothing has been announced officially.

Is Chapter 3 Season 5 delayed?

Epic Games has not announced a release date for Chapter 3 Season 5, so officially it has not been delayed.

Rumors expect the season to start on December 4 or 5, 2022, although some think the length of availability for the recent Herald Quests may mean the season will not start until the middle of December.

We’ll update this article as soon as we hear more.