Fortnite Item Shop Today, November 9, 2022: New Skins Now Live in Store

The Fortnite Item Shop for today, November 9, 2022, still continues to provide skins and cosmetics for the trio of Rick and Morty characters, despite all of the Star Wars content being removed from the store. The promised Ralph Lauren Polo collaboration also continues, but there is a constant rotation of new skins and cosmetics for the Featured and Daily sections of the shop. Here is the full list of skins and bundles available in the Fortnite Shop for the next 24 hours.

Fortnite Item Shop for Today November 9, 2022

Featured

Sparkplug Outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks

Kitbash Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Infinity Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Star Strike Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Eternal Zero Wrap – 500 V-Bucks

Prehistoric Party Bundle – 2,700 V-Bucks

Tricera Ops Outfit – 2,000 V-Bucks

Fossil Flyer Glider – 500 V-Bucks

Dino Wrap – 300 V-Bucks

Rex Outfit – 2,000 V-Bucks

Rawr Emote – 500 V-Bucks

Triassic Wrap – 300 V-Bucks

Daily

Gia Outfit – 1,600 V-Bucks

Desert Dominator Outfit – 800 V-Bucks

It’s a Vibe Emote – 300 V-Bucks

Say So Emote – 500 V-Bucks

Finger Wag Emote – 200 V-Bucks

Shadow Boxer Emote – 200 V-Bucks

Polo

Polo Stadium Collection Bundle – 1,500 V-Bucks

Polo Stadium Collection Gear Bundle – 1,300 V-Bucks

Victory Colors Emote – 500 V-Bucks

Stadium Collector Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks

1992 Mallet Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks

Stadium Drifter Glider – 800 V-Bucks

Mr. Meeseeks

Mr. Meeseeks Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks

Mr. Meeseeks Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Summoned Katana Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Meeseeks Manifest Glider – 800 V-Bucks

Summer, C-137

Queen Summer Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks

Queen Summer Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Gutsy Grabber Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Glorzo Fighter Ship Glider – 800 V-Bucks

Mecha Morty