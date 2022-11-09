Fortnite Item Shop Today, November 9, 2022: New Skins Now Live in Store

The Fortnite Item Shop for today, November 9, 2022, still continues to provide skins and cosmetics for the trio of Rick and Morty characters, despite all of the Star Wars content being removed from the store. The promised Ralph Lauren Polo collaboration also continues, but there is a constant rotation of new skins and cosmetics for the Featured and Daily sections of the shop. Here is the full list of skins and bundles available in the Fortnite Shop for the next 24 hours.
Fortnite Item Shop for Today November 9, 2022
Featured
- Sparkplug Outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks
- Kitbash Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Infinity Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Star Strike Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Eternal Zero Wrap – 500 V-Bucks
- Prehistoric Party Bundle – 2,700 V-Bucks
- Tricera Ops Outfit – 2,000 V-Bucks
- Fossil Flyer Glider – 500 V-Bucks
- Dino Wrap – 300 V-Bucks
- Rex Outfit – 2,000 V-Bucks
- Rawr Emote – 500 V-Bucks
- Triassic Wrap – 300 V-Bucks
Daily
- Gia Outfit – 1,600 V-Bucks
- Desert Dominator Outfit – 800 V-Bucks
- It’s a Vibe Emote – 300 V-Bucks
- Say So Emote – 500 V-Bucks
- Finger Wag Emote – 200 V-Bucks
- Shadow Boxer Emote – 200 V-Bucks
Earn Levels and Unlock Rewards
- Ayida’s Level Up Quest Pack – 1,200 V-Bucks
Polo
- Polo Stadium Collection Bundle – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Polo Stadium Collection Gear Bundle – 1,300 V-Bucks
- Victory Colors Emote – 500 V-Bucks
- Stadium Collector Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks
- 1992 Mallet Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks
- Stadium Drifter Glider – 800 V-Bucks
Mr. Meeseeks
- Mr. Meeseeks Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks
- Mr. Meeseeks Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Summoned Katana Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Meeseeks Manifest Glider – 800 V-Bucks
Summer, C-137
- Queen Summer Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks
- Queen Summer Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Gutsy Grabber Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Glorzo Fighter Ship Glider – 800 V-Bucks
Mecha Morty
- Mecha Morty Bundle – 2,200 V-Bucks
- Mecha Morty Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Space Snake Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Get Schwifty Emote – 500 V-Bucks
- Look At Me Wrap – 500 V-Bucks