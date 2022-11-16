When is the Fortnite Fracture Event Start Date and Time?

The Fortnite Fracture event will bring Chapter 3 to an end a whole year earlier than expected. There’s already quite a buzz surrounding the potential for a wacky storyline and even a large-scale battle, especially as Epic Games has a history for both. Here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Fracture event start date, time, and what to expect.

The Fortnite Fracture event is due to start at 9 PM GMT on December 3, 2022.

Here is the Fortnite Fracture event start time in other time zones for different countries:

9 PM GMT

1 PM PT

4 PM ET

11 PM CEST

7 AM JST (December 4)

9 AM AET (December 4)

Epic Games has not confirmed how long the event will last, but most players are expecting it to run throughout the weekend. Once the event ends, the game will enter an extended downtime period while the developer implements all gameplay changes and new features for the start of Chapter 4.

The Fortnite Fracture event leaks and rumors

Before the Fracture event takes place, the Discovery menu will become “mysterious” according to iFireMonkey, with the only available playlist being the Fracture Live Event.

As Chapter 3 progressed, the Chrome has slowly been taking over the island. With Update 22.40, it spread as far as Tainted Towers on the Battle Royale map and even took over the lobby. Many are expecting this to come to a head during the Fracture Event with players potentially defending the island from becoming completely consumed.

Once the event is over, players will receive a free cosmetic with the message “Don’t Fall To Pieces”. This could be the leaked Back Bling shown in the image above. Regardless, Epic Games should release more details on the event shortly.