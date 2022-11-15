Fortnite Tainted Towers Quest: Where to Eliminate an Opponent

As part of update 22.40 on November 15, Fortnite players got a new quest where they have to “Eliminate an opponent at Tainted Towers.” This is a new location on the Battle Royale map, so here’s everything you need to know about where to complete the new Fortnite Tainted Towers quest.

Where is Fortnite Tainted Towers?

The “new” Tainted Towers location is actually just Tilted Towers with a different name. Tainted Towers is located to the south of Loot Lake and southwest of Coney Crossroads in the part of the map that has become grayed out since the update was introduced.

In Update 22.40, the Chrome that has been tainting the area has spread as far as Tilted Towers, hence why the location has changed its name. Some buildings in the area have been taken over completely by the Chrome crystals and are no longer accessible. Others are only slightly affected and still have most of their normal features. There are some buildings that have managed to get away completely unscathed, such as the Clock Tower.

The new challenge to “eliminate an opponent at Tainted Towers” should bring players to the location as they all try to complete it. Just be aware that some of the looting locations will now be inaccessible while any normal chests that are in the accessible Chrome areas will also have been covered in the substance and converted to Chrome Chests.

The fate of the area at the end of the Season remains unknown. Hopefully, it won’t completely disappear again.