Fortnite Update for Today, November 15: Patch Notes 22.40

The final Fortnite Chapter 3 patch has been released after maintenance and a period of the servers being down. The new Fortnite update for today, November 15, makes XP changes and adds plenty of new content, including another Rocket League crossover, the Grapple Glider, and plenty of new skins. Here are all of the patch notes for Fortnite Update 22.40.

Battle Royale

The Rocket League Octane vehicle has now been added to the Battle Royale island, as well as Zero Build mode. The vehicle has rocket boosters, supersonic speed, and the ability to jump, double jump, dodge, take flight, and drive on walls. There’s also a new Grapple Glider item that can be found on the ground, as well as in Chests, Chrome Chests, and Supply Drops.

A new Big Battle Zero Build Limited Time Mode will go live at 10 AM ET and pits teams of 40 against each other as the Storm is already circling the first zone. The bad news is that Battle Lab mode will be vaulted in v23.00. The was only one other major bug fix:

Fixed an issue in which some Outfits from previous Seasons’ Battle Passes were missing colors.

The biggest change is that Daily and Weekly Quests now reward Battle Pass XP. The downside is that there is far less XP from Mission Badges. The following quests also give Battle Pass XP:

Wargames Dailies (and Weekly Challenges during Mild Meadows)

Frostnite Dailies and Weekly Challenges

Dungeon Dailies

Hit the Road Daily and Weekly Challenges

New Daily Endurance Quests

In the future, Winterfest and the Holiday Llama will be returning on November 20, while the Frosty Turf Frostnite Challenge will arrive on November 28. For now, the major bug fixes in this mode include:

The Plasmatic Discharge weapon now has the correct weapon type “Launcher.”

Fixed an issue with the Sunbeam Grave Digger Head Splitter Perk that caused the Perk’s scaling to produce more damage than intended. Dev Note: This fix is not designed to nerf the weapon, but to fix the scaling issue that occurred as players progressed later in the game.

Brainstorms is now compatible with the Trick or Treat hero perk.

Fixed an issue in which keybinds for riding wildlife could not be set correctly. Note : Keybinds must be set outside of a mission. We’re currently working on fixing an issue that’s preventing wildlife riding keybinds from being set while on a mission.



The Class Selector UI, Dial-a-Drop consumable, Grapple Glider, and D-Launcher devices have been added for Creators. Big Battle mode also makes its debut in Creative. The main bug fixes for this mode listed in the patch notes for Fortnite Update 22.40 are:

Other Updates

Gallery Updates

New: Added the FNCS Trophy Prop Gallery.

Island Template Updates

New: Design an Escape Room island template! Learn how to set up clues with the Button device for players to break out of locked rooms.

Octane Updates

We have improved the Octane’s audio visualizer icon for better readability.

We have improved collision consistency between Octane, other vehicles, and terrain.

Octane now supports driving forward and backwards with a controller’s left stick, like other spawned vehicles in Creative. This can be disabled using the Accelerate with Thumbstick option in the Customize panel for the Octane Spawner device.

Octane can now briefly drive while in water, like other spawned vehicles.

Octane will now slide down walls if the player is not accelerating, mirroring its functionality in Rocket League.

Bug Fixes

Prefab & Gallery Fixes

Fixed an issue where items from the Collectibles Gallery were moved far from their location when they were multi-selected together.

Event Binding Fixes

Fixed an issue with the direct event binding system where copying or moving a device sometimes added random events or functions that were not set by the creator.

Fixed an issue where cutting and pasting a device in Create mode renamed the device.

Fixed an issue where unknown device entries could not be deleted.

Fixed an issue on Xbox where event bindings could not be removed from devices.

Device Fixes

Fixed an issue where Conditional Button devices only displayed the last three digits of the stack size in the Customize panel options.

Fixed an issue with the Creature Manager device where options with Don’t Override values could not be reset to default after they were changed.

Fixed an issue where the Firefly Spawner device did not display Events or Functions even after being converted to the event bindings system.

Fixed an issue with the Guard Spawner device, where the Invulnerable value for some device options was not working.

Fixed an issue where the End Game device did not recognize the Winning Team option’s value.

Fixed an issue where the Rocket Boost device could be destroyed by weapon fire regardless of My Island settings.

Fixed multiple issues with the Accolade device’s Customize panel on PlayStation 4.

Fixed a typo that appeared in the Customize prompt for the Octane Spawner device.

Island Fixes

Fixed an issue where players were able to leave the Creative island volume with the Siege Cannon in certain situations.

Gameplay Fixes