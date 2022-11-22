The Fortnite Fracture event is due to take place at the start of December 2022 and Epic Games has finally told players how they will be able to get involved. If you’re one of those excitedly counting down to the end of Chapter 3 Season 4, here is how to join the Fortnite Fracture live event that will bring the chapter to its conclusion.

How to play the Fortnite Fracture event

The event will begin at 4 PM ET on December 3. Players will be able to join the Fortnite Fracture live event prior to it starting, and here’s how to do so:

Log in to Fortnite. Join the Fracture playlist from 3:30 PM ET on December 3. Players can join the in-progress event until 4:40 PM ET but players will not be allowed to participate if they try to join after that time.

The event will support solo players as well as squads of up to four players. Those wanting to form a squad can Emote with players during the event to signal their intent.

The Fortnite Fracture live event rewards

Epic Games had not confirmed any rewards for taking part in the event at the time of writing. However, anybody who logs into the game between 9 AM ET on December 2 and 2:45 AM ET on December 4 will receive the Toasty Roast Emote.