Fortnite MrBeast Tournament: Start Date and Time, $1 Million Prize

The Fortnite MrBeast Tournament is giving all players a chance to win an insane $1 million prize by taking the top spot in an extreme survival challenge. Anybody can enter and there are even a few days to practice ahead of time, so here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite MrBeast Tournament start date and time, and how to win that $1 million prize.

MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge will begin at 12 PM ET on December 17. The tournament runs for three hours, therefore ending at 3 PM ET on the same day.

Before this, the MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge island will be available from 9 AM ET on December 13 for all players to practice ahead of the tournament. This will be part of tomorrow’s update alongside preparation for Winterfest 2022 and the My Hero Academia collaboration.

How to enter MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge

The survival challenge island will be accessible in two different ways.

Click on the “Fortnite Competitive” row on the Discover screen.

Enter the island code 7990-6907-8565 in the Creative menu.

The aim of the tournament is to avoid hazards, collect coins, and survive extreme challenges. Doing this will earn Score, and the aim is to get the highest Score in a single match by the end of the tournament. Players can take part in as many matches as they like and only their highest score will be used in the Leaderboard. The person with the highest score gets the $1 million prize pot, although the top 100,000 players will also get a golden Beast Brella Umbrella. The full terms and conditions can be viewed on the game’s website.