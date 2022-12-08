Fortnite My Hero Academia Skin Release Date Leaks and Rumors

The Fortnite My Hero Academia skin release date is very soon according to the latest leaks and rumors. The skin will be part of a much bigger collaboration that will likely include other cosmetics and a bundle heading to the Item Shop.

The My Hero Academia collaboration bundle and skins will be released on December 16.

The date was leaked in a Japanese magazine whose image was initially shared by Pungalole on Twitter. No further details were given as to what content will be included in the collaboration, but we’ve already seen some hints from the Chapter 4 Season 1 trailers.

The show’s protagonist Deku, aka Izuku Midoriya, was featured in the launch trailer, while an All Might-inspired Harvesting Tool flashed past the island fragments in the cinematic trailer. There are also plenty of leaks that suggest the Mythic Ability will be added to the game, possibly as an augment.

No other skins have been confirmed, although leakers have suggested there will be more than one character added to the game. Players are hoping for skins for All Might (to go with the Harvesting Tool) as well as Toga, Uravity, and Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight. Previous collaborations like the Naruto bundles have yielded up to 8 character skins, so players are keeping up hopes for their favorite heroes to be included.