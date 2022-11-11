Fortnite Item Shop Today, November 11, 2022: Naruto Outfits Return

A new list of Daily and Featured skins, outfits, and other cosmetics have been added to the Fortnite Item Shop for today, November 11, 2022, including the return of the Naruto outfits, wraps, emotes, harvesting tools, gliders, and bundles. Items that will continue to be available are the Ralph Lauren Polo collaboration, a trio of Rick & Morty skins and bundles, and the Ayida’s Quest Level Up Pack. There is also the recently added FSNC bundle that will disappear forever once the cosmetics leave the item shop. Here is the full list of cosmetics now available in the Fortnite Shop.
Fortnite Item Shop New Cosmetics for Today November 11, 2022
Naruto
- Naruto & Kakashi Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks
- Sasuke & Sakura Bundle – 2,200 V-Bucks
- Shinobi Gear Bundle – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Kurama Glider – 1,200 V-Bucks
- Naruto Uzumaki Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Kakashi Hatake Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Sasuke Uchiha Outfit – 1,600 V-Bucks
- Sakura Haruno Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Itachi & Orochimaru Bundle – 2,200 V-Bucks
- Gaara & Hinata Bundle – 2,400 V-Bucks
- Nindo Gear Bundle – 1,300 V-Bucks
- Itachi Uchiha Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Orochimaru Outfit – 1,600 V-Bucks
- Gaara Outfit – 1,800 V-Bucks
- Hinata Hyuga Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Manda Glider – 1,200 V-Bucks
- Rasenshuriken Emote – 400 V-Bucks
- Minato’s Kunai Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks
- Sword of Kusanagi Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Akatsuki Wrap – 300 V-Bucks
Featured
- Scarlet Commander Outfit – 800 V-Bucks
- Crimson Elite Outfit – 800 V-Bucks
- Lucha Bundle – 2,200 V-Bucks
- Dynamo Outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks
- Masked Fury Outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks
- Piledriver Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Libre Glider – 800 V-Bucks
- Racer Royale Bundle – 1,600 V-Bucks
- Whiplash Outfit – 800 V-Bucks
- Cabbie Outfit – 800 V-Bucks
- Checker Glider – 500 V-Bucks
- Victory Lap Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks
Daily
- Cloaked Shadow Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Buccaneer Outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks
- Sea Scorpion Harvesting Tool– 500 V-Bucks
- Eagle Emote – 500 V-Bucks
- 8-Bit Beat Music – 200 V-Bucks
- T-Pose Emote – 200 V-Bucks
Fortnite Item Shop: Items Still Available on November 11, 2022
Earn Levels and Unlock Rewards
- Ayida’s Level Up Quest Pack – 1,200 V-Bucks
FNCS
- FNCS Invitational 2022 Bundle – 2,300 V-Bucks
- Recon Champion Outfit – 800 V-Bucks
- Dummy Supreme Outfit – 800 V-Bucks
- Champion’s Total Back Bling – 400 V-Bucks
- Champion Sail Shark Glider – 800 V-Bucks
- Champion Balisong Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks
- This Just Got Real Music – 200 V-Bucks
Polo
- Polo Stadium Collection Bundle – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Polo Stadium Collection Gear Bundle – 1,300 V-Bucks
- Victory Colors Emote – 500 V-Bucks
- Stadium Collector Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks
- 1992 Mallet Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks
- Stadium Drifter Glider – 800 V-Bucks
Mr. Meeseeks
- Mr. Meeseeks Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks
- Mr. Meeseeks Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Summoned Katana Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Meeseeks Manifest Glider – 800 V-Bucks
Summer, C-137
- Queen Summer Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks
- Queen Summer Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Gutsy Grabber Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Glorzo Fighter Ship Glider – 800 V-Bucks
Mecha Morty
- Mecha Morty Bundle – 2,200 V-Bucks
- Mecha Morty Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Space Snake Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Get Schwifty Emote – 500 V-Bucks
- Look At Me Wrap – 500 V-Bucks