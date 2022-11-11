Fortnite Item Shop Today, November 11, 2022: Naruto Outfits Return

A new list of Daily and Featured skins, outfits, and other cosmetics have been added to the Fortnite Item Shop for today, November 11, 2022, including the return of the Naruto outfits, wraps, emotes, harvesting tools, gliders, and bundles. Items that will continue to be available are the Ralph Lauren Polo collaboration, a trio of Rick & Morty skins and bundles, and the Ayida’s Quest Level Up Pack. There is also the recently added FSNC bundle that will disappear forever once the cosmetics leave the item shop. Here is the full list of cosmetics now available in the Fortnite Shop.

Fortnite Item Shop New Cosmetics for Today November 11, 2022

Naruto

Naruto & Kakashi Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks

Sasuke & Sakura Bundle – 2,200 V-Bucks

Shinobi Gear Bundle – 1,500 V-Bucks

Kurama Glider – 1,200 V-Bucks

Naruto Uzumaki Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Kakashi Hatake Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Sasuke Uchiha Outfit – 1,600 V-Bucks

Sakura Haruno Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Itachi & Orochimaru Bundle – 2,200 V-Bucks

Gaara & Hinata Bundle – 2,400 V-Bucks

Nindo Gear Bundle – 1,300 V-Bucks

Itachi Uchiha Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Orochimaru Outfit – 1,600 V-Bucks

Gaara Outfit – 1,800 V-Bucks

Hinata Hyuga Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Manda Glider – 1,200 V-Bucks

Rasenshuriken Emote – 400 V-Bucks

Minato’s Kunai Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks

Sword of Kusanagi Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Akatsuki Wrap – 300 V-Bucks

Featured

Scarlet Commander Outfit – 800 V-Bucks

Crimson Elite Outfit – 800 V-Bucks

Lucha Bundle – 2,200 V-Bucks

Dynamo Outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks

Masked Fury Outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks

Piledriver Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Libre Glider – 800 V-Bucks

Racer Royale Bundle – 1,600 V-Bucks

Whiplash Outfit – 800 V-Bucks

Cabbie Outfit – 800 V-Bucks

Checker Glider – 500 V-Bucks

Victory Lap Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks

Daily

Cloaked Shadow Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Buccaneer Outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks

Sea Scorpion Harvesting Tool– 500 V-Bucks

Eagle Emote – 500 V-Bucks

8-Bit Beat Music – 200 V-Bucks

T-Pose Emote – 200 V-Bucks

Fortnite Item Shop: Items Still Available on November 11, 2022

Earn Levels and Unlock Rewards

FNCS

FNCS Invitational 2022 Bundle – 2,300 V-Bucks

Recon Champion Outfit – 800 V-Bucks

Dummy Supreme Outfit – 800 V-Bucks

Champion’s Total Back Bling – 400 V-Bucks

Champion Sail Shark Glider – 800 V-Bucks

Champion Balisong Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks

This Just Got Real Music – 200 V-Bucks

Polo

Polo Stadium Collection Bundle – 1,500 V-Bucks

Polo Stadium Collection Gear Bundle – 1,300 V-Bucks

Victory Colors Emote – 500 V-Bucks

Stadium Collector Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks

1992 Mallet Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks

Stadium Drifter Glider – 800 V-Bucks

Mr. Meeseeks

Mr. Meeseeks Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks

Mr. Meeseeks Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Summoned Katana Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Meeseeks Manifest Glider – 800 V-Bucks

Summer, C-137

Queen Summer Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks

Queen Summer Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Gutsy Grabber Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Glorzo Fighter Ship Glider – 800 V-Bucks

Mecha Morty