Fortnite Chapter 4: How to Activate Augments

Reality Augments have just been added to Fortnite, allowing players to activate and choose random perks mid-game. These new options come as part of a whole host of fresh content, skins, and rewards added in Chapter 4. There are currently 22 Augments added and they can stack while you play. Here’s how to turn on Augments.

How to turn on Augments in Fortnite

To activate Reality Augments, players will simply have to hop into a match and play as long as they can. As time passes, Choices between two Augments at a time will be offered throughout battle royale matches, and players can opt to re-roll their offered Augments if they’re not happy.

All Fortnite Augments and what they do

Aerialist: Gain the ability to deploy your glider.

Bloodhound Enemies: hit by your Marksman Rifle or Bow shots.

Bow Specialist: Bows draw and reload faster, and you regenerate arrows over time.

Bush Warrior: You regenerate health and partial shields while inside large foliage.

Chug Gunner: Receive a Chug Cannon.

Demolitions Munitions: Objects you destroy have a chance to drop explosives. Excludes player-built structures.

First Assault: The first bullet in the magazine of your Assault Rifle deals bonus damage.

Forecast: You can always see the next storm circle.

Jelly Angler: Receive a Fishing Rod. You can use it to fish anywhere, but you can only fish up Jellyfish.

Light Fingers: Weapons using light ammo reload faster.

Mechanical Archer: Receive an Explosive Bow and Shockwave Bow.

More Parkour: Your energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurdling.

Party Time: Gain Balloons over time.

Pistol Amp: Pistols have greatly increased magazine size.

Rifle Recycle: Weapons using medium ammo have a chance not to consume ammo.

Rushing Reload: Sprinting will slowly reload your equipped Shotgun.

Soaring Sprints: Jump much higher and with lower gravity while Sprinting.

Splash Medic: You have a chance to find Chug Splash in every container you open.

Storm Mark: When the storm changes, ping the area to highlight nearby enemies for a short duration.

Supercharged: Vehicles do not consume fuel and have increased health.

Tactical Armory: Grants a rare Tactical AR and Combat Shotgun.

Tricked Out: Entering a Car or Truck applies Chonkers and a Cow Catcher to it.

Augments are shaping up to be a real game-changer for players, but for the more cosmetic-inclined: be sure to check out all the information on when The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia and Doomslayer skins are arriving in Fortnite.