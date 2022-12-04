Fortnite Battle Pass: All New Chapter 4 Unlockable Skins and Rewards

The new Fortnite Battle Pass has launched with Chapter 4 Season 1 and brings a plethora of rewards that include unlockable skins and cosmetics. Those include new skins for Doom Slayer, The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia, and Nezumi from My Hero Academia. Here’s how to unlock all of those skins and other rewards available through the new Battle Pass.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass rewards

These are all of the rewards included with the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass. Those marked * are free track rewards.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Outfits – 9 Stars

Selene (included with Battle Pass purchase)

Moonglow Selene Outfit Style – Level 8

Massai – Level 14

Air Walker Massai Outfit Style – Level 20

Doom Slayer – Level 26

Astro Armor Doom Slayer Outfit Style – Level 32

Dusty – Level 38

Boneyard Dusty Outfit Style – Level 46

Nezumi – Level 54

Exile Nezumi Outfit Style – Level 62

Helsie – Level 70

Bobarista Helsie Outfit Style – Level 78

The Ageless Outfit – Level 86

The Ageless Champion Outfit Style Bundle – Level 94

Club President Helsie Outfit Style – Bonus Reward

Bullpen Brawler Dusty Outfit Style – Bonus Reward

Phobos Armor Doom Slayer Outfit Style – Bonus Reward

Sunlit Selene Outfit Style – Mid-Season Drop on January 3

Thrasher Massai Outfit Style – Mid-Season Drop on January 3

Ember Armor Doom Slayer Outfit Style – Mid-Season Drop on January 3

Away Game Dusty Outfit Style – Mid-Season Drop on January 3

Ascension Nazumi Outfit Style – Mid-Season Drop on January 3

More Selene Rewards – Level 1-8

Banner Icon (2 Stars)

Lunar Party Emote (7 Stars)

Lunar Glow Harvesting Tool (7 Stars)

Reality Zero Loading Screen (3 Stars)*

Lunarian Luxury Wrap (4 Stars)*

Brain Bolt Emoticon (3 Stars)*

Selene Loading Screen (3 Stars)

Moonglide Glider (6 Stars)

Lunar Rings Contrail (4 Stars)*

Moonglow, Alight Spray (3 Stars)

Lunarios Back Bling (5 Stars)*

More Massai Rewards – Level 11-20

Massai Loading Screen (3 Stars)

Massai Fire Wrap (4 Stars)

Aerial Spray (3 Stars)*

Board Breaker Pickaxe (7 Stars)

Crooked Grind Music (4 Stars)*

Grind Bag Back Bling Style (5 Stars)

Take It Easy Emoticon (3 Stars)

Flip Flyer Glider Style (6 Stars)

Air Walker Massai Loading Screen (3 Stars)*

Balance Board Emote (7 Stars)

More Doom Rewards – Level 23-32

Doom Slayer Loading Screen (3 Stars)

Mark of the Slayer Back Bling (5 Stars)

Praetor Shroud Wrap (4 Stars)

Slayer’s Helm Spray (2 Stars)*

Cacodemon Glider (5 Stars)*

Day Zero Loading Screen (3 Stars)

Crucible Blade Harvesting Tool (7 Stars)

Fall to Their Doom Contrail (4 Stars)*

Mini Slayer Fist Bump Emote (7 Stars)

Cackle-Demon Emoticon (3 Stars)*

More Dusty Rewards – Level 35-46

Dusty Loading Screen (3 Stars)

Double Header Back Bling (5 Stars)

Swing Away Spray (3 Stars)*

Infield Fly Glider (5 Stars)

Designated Hitters Pickaxe (7 Stars)*

Boneyard Dusty Loading Screen (3 Stars)

Infield Fly Glider Style (6 Stars)

Banner Icon (3 Stars)

Double Header Back Bling Style (5 Stars)*

Spring Chaining Contrail (4 Stars)

More My Hero Academia Rewards – Level 50-62

Mind’s Eye Back Bling (5 Stars)

The Awakening Spray (3 Stars)

Nezumi Loading Screen (3 Stars)*

Fanged Foresight Pickaxe (7 Stars)

Whispering Wind Glider (6 stars)*

Exile Nezumi Loading Screen (3 Stars)

Airbound Eyes Contrail (4 Stars)

Banner Icon (2 Stars)*

Exile’s Emblem Wrap (4 Stars)

Hypnot-Eyes Emote (7 Stars)*

More Helsie Rewards – Level 66-78

Helsie Loading Screen (3 Stars)

Ooh Yum! Spray (3 Stars)

Boba Bling Back Bling (5 Stars)*

Big Bite Harvesting Tool (7 Stars)

Hunter Purple Wrap (4 Stars)*

Boba Snack Emote (7 Stars)

Bobbi The Boba Emoticon (3 Stars)

Bobarista Helsie Loading Screen (3 Stars)*

Terminal Veloci-Tea Contrail (4 Stars)

Boba Bling Back Bling Style (5 Stars)*

More The Ageless Rewards – Level 82-94

The Ageless Loading Screen (3 Stars)

Protector of the Pledge Back Bling (5 Stars)

Heart Chambers Emoticon (3 Stars)

Oathbound Empire Music (4 Stars)*

The Oathbound Crest Wrap (4 Stars)

The Ageless Champion Loading Screen (3 Stars)*

Commander’s Descent Glider (6 Stars)

Mark of the Champion Spray (3 Stars)*

Banner Icon (2 Stars)

The Eternal Edge Harvesting Tool (7 Stars)*

Call to Arms Emote (9 Stars)

There are also 100 V-Bucks rewards available for premium and free track Battle Pass owners throughout the levels.

Where Is the Geralt of Rivia The Witcher Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Skin?

Geralt of Rivia will be added to the Battle Pass as a mid-season drop on January 31. He will also come with a Loading Screen, Back Bling, Spray, Emote, and Harvesting Tool. The skin is likely to be the Tier 100 Battle Pass reward.