Rick and Morty Justin Roiland Recast and Voice Actor Change Explained

Justin Roiland has lost his position at Adult Swim, despite being the co-creator of Rick and Morty. The news comes after domestic abuse charges against the voice actor went public. Fortunately, Rick and Morty will continue at the network, with both titular roles, currently voiced by Roiland, to be recast. Roiland has also resigned from his position at Squanch Games, a video game developer banner that he co-founded in 2016 response for the recent release of High on Life.

Justin Roiland recast after domestic violence charge explained

Image: Adult Swim

Justin Roiland has been fired from his voice acting duties at Adult Swim after a charge of domestic abuse went public. He was initially charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury, and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit, in Orange County, California. The incident is said to have taken place on or around January 19, 2020, and Roiland entered a not guilty plea at the time.

Roiland then appeared in court on Thursday, January 13, 2023, for a pre-trial hearing, with another pre-trial hearing set for April 27, 2023. An official trial date has not yet been set. The complaint refers to an unnamed Jane Doe who was dating Roiland at the time of the incident.

Who will take over after Rick and Morty recast for Justin Roiland?

No official new voice cast has yet been announced for the roles that Justin Roiland will no longer play in Rick and Morty. He has voiced both of the lead characters in the show, along with several others, since the series started.

Variety’s initial report on the matter suggests that up to 10 seasons of the animated show have been commissioned at Adult Swim after renewing the series for 100 episodes, with co-creator Dan Harmon to stay on in his roles.